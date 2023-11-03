ONDC appoints Anupama Priyadarshini as Senior Vice President – Corporate Governance, Risk & Compliance and Investor Relations

Priyadarshini will play a crucial role in elevating the governance, risk management, compliance, and investor relations within the ONDC network, reinforcing its commitment to excellence and responsible business practices

New Delhi: Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, announced the addition of Anupama Priyadarshini to its team on Friday.

By assuming the position of Senior Vice President – Corporate Governance, Risk & Compliance, and Investor Relations, she will play a crucial role in elevating the governance, risk management, compliance, and investor relations within the ONDC network, reinforcing its commitment to excellence and responsible business practices.

With a career spanning 25 years, Priyadarshini has demonstrated her expertise in various sectors, including retail, steel manufacturing, and beverages. She has spent 14 years with IKEA, serving as the CFO, Business Navigation Manager, and Director for IKEA Supply, South Asia.

During her tenure, Priyadarshini played a pivotal role in driving responsible and sustainable purchasing practices for IKEA’s global stores and markets while also increasing local sourcing in the Indian retail market. Her significant involvement in establishing IKEA’s footprint in India and South Asia has been instrumental in shaping the company’s growth strategy.

Prior to her tenure with IKEA, Anupama made substantial contributions to Tata Steel’s growth strategy, concentrating on enhancing its cost competitiveness on a global scale. She also had a stint with PepsiCo, where she was responsible for overseeing capital investments within the Indian beverages market. Beyond her corporate role, Anupama has served as a visiting faculty member at some prestigious institutions, including XIM University, MDI Gurgaon, and IRMA.

“The ONDC team is delighted to welcome Anupama onboard. With her vast experience and proven expertise across diverse sectors, notably her instrumental roles at IKEA, Tata Steel, and PepsiCo, we are confident that she will be a key asset in enhancing ONDC’s commitment to corporate governance, risk management, compliance, and investor relations,” T Koshy, managing director & chief executive officer at ONDC said.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the role, Anupama Priyadarshini stated, “By assuming the responsibilities of my new role, I foresee a tremendous opportunity to be a part of the evolutionary journey of a democratic e-commerce ecosystem. ONDC’s focus on leveraging Digital Public Infrastructure to benefit the masses through innovation and technology mirrors my values.”

Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has been established to create a facilitative model to revolutionize digital commerce, giving greater thrust to the penetration of retail e-commerce in India.