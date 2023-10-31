Google News
Pacific Group to launch Mall of Dehradun in May

Pacific Group recently opened its Mall of Faridabad this month in Faridabad, Haryana

New Delhi: Pacific Group is planning to launch its second mall in Dehradun, Uttarakhand in the next six months. The new mall is called The Mall of Dehradun.

“We are opening another mall in Dehradun next year. That’s about 7,00,000 square feet,” Abhishek Bansal, executive director at Pacific Group told IndiaRetailing about the upcoming mall while inaugurating Pacific’s latest shopping centre Mall of Faridabad. “The construction is close to complete now and we’ll be handing over possession in January to open in May.”

The New Delhi-based mall developer already operates a mall in Dehradun’s posh Rajpur Road in Dehradun. The Pacific Mall Dehradun boast more than 200 fashion and lifestyle brands, over 15 food and beverage outlets, a large food court, cafes, a PVR movie theatre and a gaming zone.

The company operates Pacific-branded malls spreading across Delhi NCR and Dehradun. Pacific has various other malls in the pipeline including a 1.5 million sq. ft. mall in Jaipur, the largest mall in Rajasthan once it is competed in the years to come.

Pacific Group recently opened its latest shopping centre Mall of Faridabad this month in Faridabad, Haryana. Read more about it here.

Spanning 7,00,000 sq. ft. The Mall of Dehradun’s possessions will be handed in January 2024 and the mall is set to open in May for the public next year.

