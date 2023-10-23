HP ropes in senior Apple official Ipsita Dasgupta to head India business

Dasgupta will be responsible for leading all aspects of HP’s strategy and profit and loss in India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka

New Delhi: PC maker HP has roped in senior Apple executive Ipsita Dasgupta as the senior vice president and managing director of its India market, the company has said.

Dasgupta will be responsible for leading “all aspects of HP’s strategy and P&L (profit and loss) in India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka”, HP said in a statement on Friday.

Dasgupta has joined HP from Apple, where she served as senior director of marketing for Apple Services based at Apple headquarters, leading global synergy marketing, external partnership marketing, consumer insights, and market and competitive intelligence for Apple’s subscription services, the statement said.

She joined HP on October 30 and will report to its Chief Commercial Officer David McQuarrie.

“India is a key growth area for HP, and I am thrilled to welcome Ipsita to continue driving our traction and momentum in this dynamic market. With expertise across various industries, we have great confidence in her ability to hit the ground running and lead our business through the next phase of growth,” McQuarrie said.

Dasgupta has 24 years of international operating experience across various industries.

“I am thrilled and honoured to assume the role of managing director of the HP India Market and look forward to partnering with our incredibly talented teams to realize our potential in this market,” Dasgupta said.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and economics from Columbia University and an MBA from the Harvard Business School, the statement said.