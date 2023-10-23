Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Consumer Durables & ITLatest News

HP ropes in senior Apple official Ipsita Dasgupta to head India business

PTI
By PTI
9
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

Dasgupta will be responsible for leading all aspects of HP’s strategy and  profit and loss in India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka

New Delhi: PC maker HP has roped in senior Apple executive Ipsita Dasgupta as the senior vice president and managing director of its India market, the company has said.

Dasgupta will be responsible for leading “all aspects of HP’s strategy and P&L (profit and loss) in India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka”, HP said in a statement on Friday.

Dasgupta has joined HP from Apple, where she served as senior director of marketing for Apple Services based at Apple headquarters, leading global synergy marketing, external partnership marketing, consumer insights, and market and competitive intelligence for Apple’s subscription services, the statement said.

She joined HP on October 30 and will report to its Chief Commercial Officer David McQuarrie.

“India is a key growth area for HP, and I am thrilled to welcome Ipsita to continue driving our traction and momentum in this dynamic market. With expertise across various industries, we have great confidence in her ability to hit the ground running and lead our business through the next phase of growth,” McQuarrie said.

Dasgupta has 24 years of international operating experience across various industries.

“I am thrilled and honoured to assume the role of managing director of the HP India Market and look forward to partnering with our incredibly talented teams to realize our potential in this market,” Dasgupta said.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and economics from Columbia University and an MBA from the Harvard Business School, the statement said.

Latest News
Latest NewsPTI -

Paytm narrows loss to Rs 292 crore in Jul-Sept qtr

Paytm's contribution profit grew 69 per cent during the reported quarter to Rs 1,426 crore from Rs 843 crore...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In