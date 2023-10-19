We will be a Rs1000 crore business in the coming year: Zenil Shah, MarcoWagon

In the latest episode of IR Studio on IndiaRetailing, Ahmedabad-based Zenil Shah who is the MD of MarcoWagon Retail shares the journey of the house of his brands business that started with a single brand in 2012 and today has more than 60 brands including global names like Tom Tailor, LC Waikiki, Champion and NA-KD in its kitty, sold through about 1000 points of sale. The young entrepreneur also shares the brand’s plans to set up more than 100 discount-led stores based on the T.J.Maxx concept in India while sharing that the company has grown at a rate of 200% y-o-y and becoming a Rs1000 crore business in the coming year.