We will be a Rs1000 crore business in the coming year: Zenil Shah, MarcoWagon

Shiv Joshi
By Shiv Joshi
An editor with over 20 years of experience across industry verticals and content formats from tabloids to magazines, he is the Deputy Group Managing Editor at Images Group.

In the latest episode of IR Studio on IndiaRetailing, Ahmedabad-based Zenil Shah who is the MD of MarcoWagon Retail shares the journey of the house of his brands business that started with a single brand in 2012 and today has more than 60 brands including global names like Tom Tailor, LC Waikiki, Champion and NA-KD in its kitty, sold through about 1000 points of sale. The young entrepreneur also shares the brand’s plans to set up more than 100 discount-led stores based on the T.J.Maxx concept in India while sharing that the company has grown at a rate of 200% y-o-y and becoming a Rs1000 crore business in the coming year.

