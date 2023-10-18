Time Zone enters Faridabad

Time zone currently operates around 300 gaming zones around the world and more than 50 in India

New Delhi: Time Zone, an Australian family entertainment centre, is scheduled to open its first gaming zone in Faridabad city of Haryana.

The centre is coming up in the newly-opened The Mall of Faridabad which is the biggest mall in the city, and is located in NIT area of the city. Read more about it here. According to the brand’s official website Time Zone currently operates seven centres in Delhi-NCR.

The new Time Zone centre will be opening on the top floor of The Mall of Faridabad. Besides the gaming centre the top floor also has a food court with various well-known India and International fast-food brands.

Incorporated in 1978 by Malcolm Steinberg in Perth, Australia, Time Zone currently has 300 venues around the world and more than 50 in India itself. Time Zone is a part TEEG (The Entertainment and Education Group).

The company incorporated in India back in 2004 opening their first Time Zone outlet in Inorbit Mall, Mumbai and since then it has expanded into major cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Siliguri, Pune, Goa, Raipur, Noida, Guwahati, Delhi, Gurgaon and Vadodara.