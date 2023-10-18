Google News
spot_img
spot_img
EntertainmentLatest NewsSpeciality Retail

Time Zone enters Faridabad

Abhisar Narula
By Abhisar Narula
55
0
Must Read
Abhisar Narula
Abhisar Narula

Time zone currently operates around 300 gaming zones around the world and more than 50 in India

New Delhi: Time Zone, an Australian family entertainment centre, is scheduled to open its first gaming zone in Faridabad city of Haryana.

The centre is coming up in the newly-opened The Mall of Faridabad which is the biggest mall in the city, and is located in NIT area of the city. Read more about it here. According to the brand’s official website Time Zone currently operates seven centres in Delhi-NCR.

The new Time Zone centre will be opening on the top floor of The Mall of Faridabad. Besides the gaming centre the top floor also has a food court with various well-known India and International fast-food brands.

Incorporated in 1978 by Malcolm Steinberg in Perth, Australia, Time Zone currently has 300 venues around the world and more than 50 in India itself. Time Zone is a part TEEG (The Entertainment and Education Group).

The company incorporated in India back in 2004 opening their first Time Zone outlet in Inorbit Mall, Mumbai and since then it has expanded into major cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Siliguri, Pune, Goa, Raipur, Noida, Guwahati, Delhi, Gurgaon and Vadodara.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleIndiaretailing Bureau -

Uniqlo releases new CGI marketing campaign announcing its arrival in Mumbai

In the visually realistic ad, a ship featuring three distinct cargo containers adorned with Uniqlo branding emerges. As these...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In