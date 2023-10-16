Skechers collaborates with Spanish artist Ricardo Cavolo to launch footwear for women

The capsule collection features the illustrator’s flaming heart and eye imagery in a curated range of styles

Bengaluru: Footwear brand Skechers has collaborated with Spanish artist Ricardo Cavolo as the second edition of its Visual Artist Series, the brand said in a press release last week. The collaboration unveiled a footwear capsule for women that features the illustrator’s flaming heart and eye imagery on a curated range of styles, accompanied by comfort-enhancing technologies.

“Ricardo Cavolo’s art is one of a kind. Fiery, direct and straight to the heart-literally. In a world where conversations are exploring how best to protect and nurture our creative voice, we are proud to work hand-in-hand with great talent through our Visual Artist Series and show how their ingenuity inspires us,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers.

Cavolo is a multimedia artisan known for connecting folk and traditional arts with spiritual imagery and modern tattoo culture. Renowned for his illustrations, publications, fashion collaborations and a range of globally commissioned works, his art has appeared on public murals and in exhibitions from Paris to Moscow, Mexico City and Hong Kong.

“My art tells stories of characters and their experiences through images that transcend culture and time. To see them continue their journey into this new dimension, where they now walk among us, is such a beautiful concept,” said Cavolo.

“It’s lovely to see Skechers celebrating art, and how they’re bringing artists and the fashion industry together to give us this incredible experience,” he added.

The limited-edition capsule of three styles is available at Skechers retail stores in the U S, its e-commerce marketplace skechers.com and select global markets.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. is an American multinational brand that designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Its products are available in over 180 countries and territories through department stores, specialty stores and direct-to-consumers (D2C) through digital stores.