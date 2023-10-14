Technology is one of the biggest pillars of our success

Technology can be managed by IT, but has to be run by business
As Bestseller completes 15 years in the country, Ranjan
Sharma, CIO & Supply Chain Head, Bestseller India speaks about the
role of technology in helping the company adapt, evolve and innovate
to successfully grow in the market
A veteran with 27 years of experience in handling various aspects of
retail technology, Ranjan Sharma joined Bestseller India in 2012,
after having worked with the likes of Future Group, Vishal Retail and
Future.com.
Over the years, the scope of his work at Bestseller grew in quantum
and complexity as he helped the company meet the needs and at
times stay ahead of the changing times and consumers with his
expertise and experience.
An alumnus of the American International University of
Management & Technology, NIIT and IIM Kozhikode, Sharma
shoulders two critical aspects of Bestseller’s business in India –
information technology (IT) and Supply Chain.
As the Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Head of Supply Chain,
Ranjan is responsible for ensuring the Danish company’s operations
in India run smoothly and efficiently while enabling its more than
3000 employees with the help of the right technology.
To provide an overview, Bestseller India offers seven distinctive
brands, namely Jack&Jones, Vero Moda, Only, Selected Homme,
Jack&Jones Junior, Vero Moda Girl, and the recently acquired
homegrown ethnicwear brand, Indifusion. These brands are
available through a diverse network of over 350 exclusive brand
outlets (EBOs) and franchise stores, over 1,600 shop-in-shops, and
an expansive e-commerce presence spanning various platforms,
including the company’s webstore. Furthermore, two of the
company’s brands are actively engaged in distribution business in
India.
Considering the size of the canvas, ensuring smooth operations
while ensuring innovation to stay ahead of the competition is no
mean task, especially since the company is in the business of fast
fashion.
But Sharma handles it all with poise and panache, relying on his
mantra— of keeping things simple. While he doesn’t allow himself
to get bogged down by the overwhelming changes in technology or
the market, he is not the one to sit back and follow.
He prefers to be at the forefront of innovation and keep doing new
things, unafraid of making mistakes. If things are not working out,
he has the wisdom to kill a project instead of continuing on the
wrong path. This attitude has won him several accolades and the
respect of his fraternity, making him a sought-after speaker at
various fora.
As Bestseller completes 15 years in the country, Sharma speaks to
Phyigital in an exclusive interview about the role technology has
played in helping the company adapt, evolve and innovate and not
just keep doing better every day but stay ahead.
Bestseller completed 15 years in India. How has the company
been performing?
Bestseller India celebrates its 15th year in the country with a
remarkable journey. In 2008, it began its Indian venture with the
opening of the first Jack&Jones store in Mumbai’s Oberoi Mall. From
these modest beginnings, it has evolved into a thriving organisation.
Starting with just one store and 10 employees, Bestseller India now
employs around 3,000 professionals who handle various facets of
the business, from brand management to warehousing.
BESTSELLER India’s retail presence has also grown substantially,
with over 350 EBOs and more than 1,600 SIS across the nation.
Embracing the digital age, Bestseller India has established a robust
online presence. Our e-commerce platform enables customers to
conveniently access their preferred brands and products from their
homes. Additionally, we have strengthened our business through a
well-organized distribution network, ensuring efficient product
availability across the country.
The future promises more exciting developments and continued
success.
What role has technology played in enabling this?
Technology has been one of the biggest pillars of success for us. If
you look at how diverse we are—different brands, different
businesses, different channels—with that kind of a complexity,
technology is the only binding force for all. It enables us to run the
businesses and scale them quickly. Technology is the enabler, the
backbone to ensure that everything works the way it is expected to
work and also gives us an edge in terms of solving some of the
future problems.
Can you elaborate?
If technology just supports today’s operation, then it is purely
operational tech. That’s not a space we are in. We are into a space
where we manage the future and we are into fast fashion, which is
daunting to manage because there’s so much new happening every
day. How do you spot the new trends? How do you bring them into
your mainstream business? How do you convert that and manage
shocks like COVID-19?
How do you have a business continuity plan so that you are able to
continue when no demand planning or forecasting is working for
you?… That’s where tech starts playing a much larger role.
Also, to enable some of the new age digital-led businesses like
ecommerce, omnichannel, WhatsApp or social commerce. That’s
where tech empowers.
Can you identify areas in which technology has helped
Bestseller India change its game?
If you are a fast fashion retailer, product is where you make your
biggest investment. That’s where we started bringing in a huge
amount of technology… to solve problems which a human brain
possibly can’t by churning the amount of data available and making
right inferences. So, we brought in AI/ML for spotting a trend and
localising it to our brand. Also, to bring in a science to able to say
hey, this is what you should make, and this is the quantity you
should make.
And predict whether the sell through of a product will go up or
down if you change certain parameters like a colour or the fabric.
Because at the end of the day, we are all in the business of having
the maximum sell through for a product. The more the product sells,
the better it sells and the faster it sells, the healthier our business is.
Fast fashion is all about bringing in products, selling them quickly
and replacing them with new products. That’s one area where
technology has played a large role for us.
And the other area?
The other area where technology has helped us is in efficiently
managing our supply chain in terms of how quickly we can
transform and how fast we can react to changes.
It has helped us to manage diverse businesses, each with demands
of its own. Exclusive outlets have their own supply chain
requirements, the shop-in-shops business has its own needs, so does
e-commerce. How do you manage all of this from the same
distribution centre with a single view of inventory across all
channels?
How do you do the fulfilment for e-commerce?
All our stores are also micro fulfilment centres. It’s about converting the same store
which used to be a point of sale and a customer experience centre
into a micro fulfilment centre and enable your store employees to be
able to fulfil orders which could be coming from your digital
channels and thus improving product sell-through. So, there are a
lot of areas where technology is playing a key role.
Are you also employing technology at the stores?
There are large transformations underway in-store as I speak. Our
stores have done immensely well. But now we need to take the store
experience to the next level. And that’s where we are working on.
We’re bringing a new point of sale solution and some more tech to
help us to improve efficiency and accuracy of the inventory, bringing
speed and agility at the storefront.
We are trying to use internet of things (IoT) to understand
customers walking into our store. We are bringing tech to improve
our customer understanding and service. We are also leveraging QR
codes to engage with customers and connect with them.
How do you use AI/ML?
We’ve been using AI/ML for almost six years to help us spot trends
and identify ones that could be relevant for our customers in India
and then we added a layer to help us forecast what kind of fabrics,
colours work and how much we should produce. We are also using
AI/ML in the space of customer insights. We are currently also
running a large data-based project where again the AI/ML is going
to play a big role because we are going to infuse AI/ML into our data
and data platforms.
What is the intended outcome of the exercise?
The idea is to make people smarter. In fashion retail, people used to
do things based on gut. That’s great because creativity is needed in
fashion retail. But if you can back it up with some science, some data
points, that’s where the whole game changes.
Humanly, it’s not possible for any designer, any merchandiser to be
able to remember things like a product that sold in 2017 or 2018,
why it sold, what was the sell through and what it looked like.
Today, we are no more looking at data in columns. We have
embedded images into our analytics, making it more visual. When a
merchandiser, product guy or a designer looks at a report, he sees
the product image which is more relatable to him rather than just
some numbers.
Do you use AI/ML to improve customer experience?
We use AI/ML for personalization and making recommendations to
customers. We are now improving the same to add marketing
capabilities like knowing which customer to reach, which channel to
use and what time.
It’s going to connect all our channels such that the same
recommendation, same personalization works across channels
enabling us to give a unified experience to customers wherever they
go—WhatsApp, webstore or offline store.
What’s the contribution of different channels to the business?
Our business thrives through the synergy of multiple channels. E-
commerce plays a pivotal role in connecting with customers across
the nation, especially post-pandemic, enhancing accessibility and
maintaining relevance in the dynamic retail landscape.
Our physical stores serve as the foundation, providing a tangible and
immersive brand experience that fosters personal connections with
customers, allowing them to interact directly with our products.
Simultaneously, our distribution network is essential in ensuring
our products reach a broad customer base across the country,
bridging the gap between the brand and consumers through various
retail outlets.
These channels work in tandem, creating a robust and effective
business strategy, where e-commerce broadens our reach, physical
stores offer immersive experiences, and the distribution network
ensures widespread availability. Each channel is integral to our
brand’s success in the competitive retail industry.
Where are you in terms of omnichannel capabilities?
We are omni channel for more than three years now. We embarked
on the journey even before the pandemic. We ship from store a large
part of our e-commerce orders.
When a customer walks into a store, we don’t have a view if that
customer had been to our webstore or conversational commerce
platforms and initiated a journey or purchased something.
Those are the things that we are trying to bring
together…capabilities like buy anywhere, return anywhere and buy
online, pick up at store with a single view of the customer across our
channels.
What are the challenges for you as a CIO when handling such
large and complex operations?
The goal post is changing every day…this is one of the biggest
challenges. How do you not just adapt to it but also see it coming
and build for it? Because technology must always stay a step ahead
of the future.
We have been growing at a high speed and on one hand we have the
challenge of managing the speed of growth and on the other, of
innovating.
Also, finding people with the right skill sets combined with passion
is a challenge.
Speaking of people, do you use technology to improve
productivity?
Efficiency improvement or enablement of people is a large part of
our technology investments. We were one of the firsts to have our
own app for employees back in 2014. Today, we have taken it to the
next level. We invested into a bot for employees way back in 2017-
2018.
We also invest in several platforms. Also, we are a cloud native
company, which brings in a lot of agility to do things.
Another area we are investing big is in our data capabilities to
ensure that people have all the data to take smarter and faster
decisions and link them back to operations. We are bringing in a
huge amount of automation to help get rid of mundane work and do
more value-based work.
In retail people are the key and we will have to enable and empower
them to do their work faster, better and with higher accuracy.
Can you elaborate on the kind of platforms you’re investing in?
We’ve invested in platform which help in planning. Then there are
app engine platforms where we are investing in. We are exploring
what all we can achieve with the help of automation.
When it comes to technology investments, people often have a wait
and watch attitude. They allow others to make their mistakes and
once it works fine for everyone, then copy it. At Bestseller, we do not
believe in that approach. We like to be at the forefront of innovation,
doing new things. We as an organisation, have stayed ahead in
technology because we want to be ahead in business. We don’t want
to invest in technology for the sake of it but because we want to
grow, build our brands and have a higher market share. That keeps
us pushing for more in technology.
Sidebar
Rapid Round with Ranjan Sharma
When making a tech decision I look at…
The value that the new tech would bring not only in terms of
today but also for the future.
If it makes us more efficient and help us do better and faster
How would the same work in our existing eco-system
My tech mantra…
Empower people to solve their own problems.
Technology can be managed by IT people, but it has to be run
by business, only then can you actually realise its value.
Lessons I learnt…
One doesn’t need to be bogged down with the new terms or the
new technology names that are coming up every day. You need
to keep things simple.
You need to have a clarity in terms of what you need as an
organisation. What might make sense for someone else might
not make sense for you and your ecosystem as the maturity
level of your organisation, your needs could be different.
It’s important to relax, take a step back and relook at things
from a larger perspective. Don’t be over stressed about things
otherwise you’ll start faltering. Keep the clutter out; it does not
lead you anywhere.
Tech that will change the future…
QR code—it will have an impact on everything from the front
end to the back end.
RFID. It’s very old but has now become affordable. It is going to
become a game changer.
Platforms that simplify workflows and enables collaboration
with simplification of processes and always connected.