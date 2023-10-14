Technology is one of the biggest pillars of our success

Technology can be managed by IT, but has to be run by business

As Bestseller completes 15 years in the country, Ranjan

Sharma, CIO & Supply Chain Head, Bestseller India speaks about the

role of technology in helping the company adapt, evolve and innovate

to successfully grow in the market

A veteran with 27 years of experience in handling various aspects of

retail technology, Ranjan Sharma joined Bestseller India in 2012,

after having worked with the likes of Future Group, Vishal Retail and

Future.com.

Over the years, the scope of his work at Bestseller grew in quantum

and complexity as he helped the company meet the needs and at

times stay ahead of the changing times and consumers with his

expertise and experience.

An alumnus of the American International University of

Management & Technology, NIIT and IIM Kozhikode, Sharma

shoulders two critical aspects of Bestseller’s business in India –

information technology (IT) and Supply Chain.

As the Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Head of Supply Chain,

Ranjan is responsible for ensuring the Danish company’s operations

in India run smoothly and efficiently while enabling its more than

3000 employees with the help of the right technology.

To provide an overview, Bestseller India offers seven distinctive

brands, namely Jack&Jones, Vero Moda, Only, Selected Homme,

Jack&Jones Junior, Vero Moda Girl, and the recently acquired

homegrown ethnicwear brand, Indifusion. These brands are

available through a diverse network of over 350 exclusive brand

outlets (EBOs) and franchise stores, over 1,600 shop-in-shops, and

an expansive e-commerce presence spanning various platforms,

including the company’s webstore. Furthermore, two of the

company’s brands are actively engaged in distribution business in

India.

Considering the size of the canvas, ensuring smooth operations

while ensuring innovation to stay ahead of the competition is no

mean task, especially since the company is in the business of fast

fashion.

But Sharma handles it all with poise and panache, relying on his

mantra— of keeping things simple. While he doesn’t allow himself

to get bogged down by the overwhelming changes in technology or

the market, he is not the one to sit back and follow.

He prefers to be at the forefront of innovation and keep doing new

things, unafraid of making mistakes. If things are not working out,

he has the wisdom to kill a project instead of continuing on the

wrong path. This attitude has won him several accolades and the

respect of his fraternity, making him a sought-after speaker at

various fora.

As Bestseller completes 15 years in the country, Sharma speaks to

Phyigital in an exclusive interview about the role technology has

played in helping the company adapt, evolve and innovate and not

just keep doing better every day but stay ahead.

Bestseller completed 15 years in India. How has the company

been performing?

Bestseller India celebrates its 15th year in the country with a

remarkable journey. In 2008, it began its Indian venture with the

opening of the first Jack&Jones store in Mumbai’s Oberoi Mall. From

these modest beginnings, it has evolved into a thriving organisation.

Starting with just one store and 10 employees, Bestseller India now

employs around 3,000 professionals who handle various facets of

the business, from brand management to warehousing.

BESTSELLER India’s retail presence has also grown substantially,

with over 350 EBOs and more than 1,600 SIS across the nation.

Embracing the digital age, Bestseller India has established a robust

online presence. Our e-commerce platform enables customers to

conveniently access their preferred brands and products from their

homes. Additionally, we have strengthened our business through a

well-organized distribution network, ensuring efficient product

availability across the country.

The future promises more exciting developments and continued

success.

What role has technology played in enabling this?

Technology has been one of the biggest pillars of success for us. If

you look at how diverse we are—different brands, different

businesses, different channels—with that kind of a complexity,

technology is the only binding force for all. It enables us to run the

businesses and scale them quickly. Technology is the enabler, the

backbone to ensure that everything works the way it is expected to

work and also gives us an edge in terms of solving some of the

future problems.

Can you elaborate?

If technology just supports today’s operation, then it is purely

operational tech. That’s not a space we are in. We are into a space

where we manage the future and we are into fast fashion, which is

daunting to manage because there’s so much new happening every

day. How do you spot the new trends? How do you bring them into

your mainstream business? How do you convert that and manage

shocks like COVID-19?

How do you have a business continuity plan so that you are able to

continue when no demand planning or forecasting is working for

you?… That’s where tech starts playing a much larger role.

Also, to enable some of the new age digital-led businesses like

ecommerce, omnichannel, WhatsApp or social commerce. That’s

where tech empowers.

Can you identify areas in which technology has helped

Bestseller India change its game?

If you are a fast fashion retailer, product is where you make your

biggest investment. That’s where we started bringing in a huge

amount of technology… to solve problems which a human brain

possibly can’t by churning the amount of data available and making

right inferences. So, we brought in AI/ML for spotting a trend and

localising it to our brand. Also, to bring in a science to able to say

hey, this is what you should make, and this is the quantity you

should make.

And predict whether the sell through of a product will go up or

down if you change certain parameters like a colour or the fabric.

Because at the end of the day, we are all in the business of having

the maximum sell through for a product. The more the product sells,

the better it sells and the faster it sells, the healthier our business is.

Fast fashion is all about bringing in products, selling them quickly

and replacing them with new products. That’s one area where

technology has played a large role for us.

And the other area?

The other area where technology has helped us is in efficiently

managing our supply chain in terms of how quickly we can

transform and how fast we can react to changes.

It has helped us to manage diverse businesses, each with demands

of its own. Exclusive outlets have their own supply chain

requirements, the shop-in-shops business has its own needs, so does

e-commerce. How do you manage all of this from the same

distribution centre with a single view of inventory across all

channels?

How do you do the fulfilment for e-commerce?

All our stores are also micro fulfilment centres. It’s about converting the same store

which used to be a point of sale and a customer experience centre

into a micro fulfilment centre and enable your store employees to be

able to fulfil orders which could be coming from your digital

channels and thus improving product sell-through. So, there are a

lot of areas where technology is playing a key role.

Are you also employing technology at the stores?

There are large transformations underway in-store as I speak. Our

stores have done immensely well. But now we need to take the store

experience to the next level. And that’s where we are working on.

We’re bringing a new point of sale solution and some more tech to

help us to improve efficiency and accuracy of the inventory, bringing

speed and agility at the storefront.

We are trying to use internet of things (IoT) to understand

customers walking into our store. We are bringing tech to improve

our customer understanding and service. We are also leveraging QR

codes to engage with customers and connect with them.

How do you use AI/ML?

We’ve been using AI/ML for almost six years to help us spot trends

and identify ones that could be relevant for our customers in India

and then we added a layer to help us forecast what kind of fabrics,

colours work and how much we should produce. We are also using

AI/ML in the space of customer insights. We are currently also

running a large data-based project where again the AI/ML is going

to play a big role because we are going to infuse AI/ML into our data

and data platforms.

What is the intended outcome of the exercise?

The idea is to make people smarter. In fashion retail, people used to

do things based on gut. That’s great because creativity is needed in

fashion retail. But if you can back it up with some science, some data

points, that’s where the whole game changes.

Humanly, it’s not possible for any designer, any merchandiser to be

able to remember things like a product that sold in 2017 or 2018,

why it sold, what was the sell through and what it looked like.

Today, we are no more looking at data in columns. We have

embedded images into our analytics, making it more visual. When a

merchandiser, product guy or a designer looks at a report, he sees

the product image which is more relatable to him rather than just

some numbers.

Do you use AI/ML to improve customer experience?

We use AI/ML for personalization and making recommendations to

customers. We are now improving the same to add marketing

capabilities like knowing which customer to reach, which channel to

use and what time.

It’s going to connect all our channels such that the same

recommendation, same personalization works across channels

enabling us to give a unified experience to customers wherever they

go—WhatsApp, webstore or offline store.

What’s the contribution of different channels to the business?

Our business thrives through the synergy of multiple channels. E-

commerce plays a pivotal role in connecting with customers across

the nation, especially post-pandemic, enhancing accessibility and

maintaining relevance in the dynamic retail landscape.

Our physical stores serve as the foundation, providing a tangible and

immersive brand experience that fosters personal connections with

customers, allowing them to interact directly with our products.

Simultaneously, our distribution network is essential in ensuring

our products reach a broad customer base across the country,

bridging the gap between the brand and consumers through various

retail outlets.

These channels work in tandem, creating a robust and effective

business strategy, where e-commerce broadens our reach, physical

stores offer immersive experiences, and the distribution network

ensures widespread availability. Each channel is integral to our

brand’s success in the competitive retail industry.

Where are you in terms of omnichannel capabilities?

We are omni channel for more than three years now. We embarked

on the journey even before the pandemic. We ship from store a large

part of our e-commerce orders.

When a customer walks into a store, we don’t have a view if that

customer had been to our webstore or conversational commerce

platforms and initiated a journey or purchased something.

Those are the things that we are trying to bring

together…capabilities like buy anywhere, return anywhere and buy

online, pick up at store with a single view of the customer across our

channels.

What are the challenges for you as a CIO when handling such

large and complex operations?

The goal post is changing every day…this is one of the biggest

challenges. How do you not just adapt to it but also see it coming

and build for it? Because technology must always stay a step ahead

of the future.

We have been growing at a high speed and on one hand we have the

challenge of managing the speed of growth and on the other, of

innovating.

Also, finding people with the right skill sets combined with passion

is a challenge.

Speaking of people, do you use technology to improve

productivity?

Efficiency improvement or enablement of people is a large part of

our technology investments. We were one of the firsts to have our

own app for employees back in 2014. Today, we have taken it to the

next level. We invested into a bot for employees way back in 2017-

2018.

We also invest in several platforms. Also, we are a cloud native

company, which brings in a lot of agility to do things.

Another area we are investing big is in our data capabilities to

ensure that people have all the data to take smarter and faster

decisions and link them back to operations. We are bringing in a

huge amount of automation to help get rid of mundane work and do

more value-based work.

In retail people are the key and we will have to enable and empower

them to do their work faster, better and with higher accuracy.

Can you elaborate on the kind of platforms you’re investing in?

We’ve invested in platform which help in planning. Then there are

app engine platforms where we are investing in. We are exploring

what all we can achieve with the help of automation.

When it comes to technology investments, people often have a wait

and watch attitude. They allow others to make their mistakes and

once it works fine for everyone, then copy it. At Bestseller, we do not

believe in that approach. We like to be at the forefront of innovation,

doing new things. We as an organisation, have stayed ahead in

technology because we want to be ahead in business. We don’t want

to invest in technology for the sake of it but because we want to

grow, build our brands and have a higher market share. That keeps

us pushing for more in technology.

Sidebar

Rapid Round with Ranjan Sharma

When making a tech decision I look at…

 The value that the new tech would bring not only in terms of

today but also for the future.

 If it makes us more efficient and help us do better and faster

 How would the same work in our existing eco-system

My tech mantra…

 Empower people to solve their own problems.

 Technology can be managed by IT people, but it has to be run

by business, only then can you actually realise its value.

Lessons I learnt…

 One doesn’t need to be bogged down with the new terms or the

new technology names that are coming up every day. You need

to keep things simple.

 You need to have a clarity in terms of what you need as an

organisation. What might make sense for someone else might

not make sense for you and your ecosystem as the maturity

level of your organisation, your needs could be different.

 It’s important to relax, take a step back and relook at things

from a larger perspective. Don’t be over stressed about things

otherwise you’ll start faltering. Keep the clutter out; it does not

lead you anywhere.

Tech that will change the future…

 QR code—it will have an impact on everything from the front

end to the back end.

 RFID. It’s very old but has now become affordable. It is going to

become a game changer.

 Platforms that simplify workflows and enables collaboration

with simplification of processes and always connected.