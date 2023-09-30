Chai Sutta Bar opens four outlets in Bengaluru

Through these stores the brand intends to strengthen its presence in the city

New Delhi: Tea chain Chai Sutta Bar has announced the opening of four new outlets in the vibrant city of Bengaluru. The first outlet is located at Agara in HSR Layout; the second is at BTM Layout 2nd stage; the third outlet is at Kasavanahalli and the fourth is at Marathahalli, the brand said in a release.

“South India is an important market for us because of its rich tea-drinking culture and diverse culinary traditions. We believe our brand can resonate with the people of Bengaluru, and we look forward to becoming a part of this vibrant community,” Anubhav Dubey, CEO of Chai Sutta Bar said.

Chai Sutta Bar differentiates itself by serving tea in traditional kulhad cups.

The Madhya Pradesh-based tea chain was founded in 2016 by Anubhav Dubey and Anand Nayak. Rahul Patidar joined as a co-founder later.