Lulu Mall set to launch in Hyderabad

Bengaluru: Multinational conglomerate company Lulu Group will be launching its first Lulu Mall in Hyderabad on 27 September, marking its entry into Telangana, the company wrote on social media on Tuesday.

“We are delighted to announce the grand opening of LuLu Mall in Hyderabad on September 27th. As we embark on this new journey, we aim to create a haven of happiness and exceptional shopping experiences,” the company said in the LinkedIn post while sharing the visuals of the new mall.

With an investment of Rs. 300 crore, a 5 lakh sq. ft. mall (earlier known as Manjeera Mall) is rebranding as Lulu Mall, a previous press release said.

Located at Kukatpally, the mall is set to feature a Lulu Hypermarket, more than 75 local and international brands, a five-screen cinema with a seating capacity of 1,400, a food court, and a kid’s entertainment centre called Funtura.

The 200,000 sq. ft. hypermarket will offer fresh produce and grocery as well as home appliances, electronics, mobiles, IT, and lifestyle products under the brand names, Lulu Fashion Store and Lulu Connect.

The shopping centre will generate employment for more than 2,000 personnel, the release added.

The first Lulu mall in Hyderabad is part of Rs. 500 crore investment that Lulu committed to the state of Telangana. The group signed an MOU with the Government of Telangana during Industry Minister KT Rama Rao’s visit to World Economic Forum last year in Davos.

Hyderabad becomes the sixth city in India where the group has established its presence, after Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Coimbatore.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Lulu Group International was founded in 2000 by Kerala-based M. A. Yusuff Ali. It operates a chain of malls, hypermarkets and retail companies across GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries, Egypt, Malaysia, Indonesia and India.

Currently, Lulu Group has more than 250 hypermarkets and 24 shopping malls across 22 nations. The company has been expanding rapidly in India with investments in food processing and retail projects in Ahmedabad, Chennai, Srinagar, Greater Noida and Varanasi.