Polish cosmetics brand Inglot enters Pune

Bengaluru: Polish cosmetics company Inglot has launched its first retail store in Pune, the retail conglomerate Apparel Group India, the India franchisee of the Polish brand wrote on social media last week.

The new outlet is situated at the recently launched Phoenix Mall of the Millennium,Wakad.

“We’re thrilled to announce Inglot’s newest store is now open at the iconic Phoenix Mall of the Millennium. This marks the brand’s 1st store in Pune and the 3rd in India,” said Apparel Group India in a LinkedIn post while sharing the pictures of the store.

Inglot Cosmetics was founded in 1983 by a Polish entrepreneur Wojciech Inglot. The first Inglot kiosk was opened in Wrocław, Poland in 2001 and its first international outlet was launched in the year 2006 in Montreal, Canada.

Inglot entered India in 2008 in a franchisee partnership with Major Brands, currently known as Apparel Group. Apart from Pune, the beauty brand also operates stores at DLF Mall of India, New Delhi and Forum Mall, Bengaluru.

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate based in Dubai, UAE. Apart from Inglot, Apparel Group markets more than 80 brands including global brands in India including Aldo, Bath & Body Works, Tim Hortons, Tommy Hilfiger, Nine West, it Spring, Charles & Keith, Inglot, Beverly Hills Polo Club La Senza, R&B Fashion and Victoria’s Secret.