Polish cosmetics brand Inglot enters Bengaluru

The new outlet of Inglot is located at Forum Falcon Mall, Konanakunte, South Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Polish cosmetics company Inglot has launched its first retail store in Bengaluru, the retail conglomerate Apparel Group India, the India franchisee of the Polish brand wrote on social media. The new outlet is situated at Forum Falcon Mall, Konanakunte, South Bengaluru.

“We are proud to announce the opening of Inglot’s newest store at Forum Falcon Mall making it the 1st store in Bengaluru,” said Apparel Group India in a LinkedIn post while sharing the pictures of the store.

Inglot Cosmetics was founded in 1983 by a Polish entrepreneur Wojciech Inglot. The first Inglot kiosk was opened in Wrocław, Poland in 2001 and its first international outlet was launched in the year 2006 in Montreal, Canada.

Inglot entered India in 2008 in a franchisee partnership with Major Brands, currently known as Apparel Group.

Today, the beauty retailer operates over 14 retail stores across metro cities such as Mumbai, Chennai and New Delhi and tier II cities like Noida, Ahmedabad Ludhiana and Chandigarh as per the company’s official website.

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate based in Dubai, UAE. Apart from Inglot, Apparel Group markets more than 80 brands including global brands in India including Aldo, Bath & Body Works, Tim Hortons, Tommy Hilfiger, Nine West, it Spring, Charles & Keith, Inglot, Beverly Hills Polo Club La Senza, R&B Fashion and Victoria’s Secret.