Intune by Shoppers stop launches new store in Hyderabad

New Delhi: Shoppers Stop has opened another store of Intune, an affordable apparel brand, in Hyderabad, a social media post said on Tuesday.

The latest Intune store is rolled out at L&T-Next Premia Mall, Irrumanzil, Hyderabad, the second Intune store in the Deccan city.

“Intune by Shoppers stop is now operational at L&T-Next Premia Mall, Irrumanzil,” Siva Satish Potti, assistant leasing manager of the mall, said in his social media post while sharing pictures of the newly opened Intune store.

Intune caters to young families with trendy fashion at an affordable price. Intune caters to kids’ fashion with cool pocket-friendly fashion starting as low as Rs 199.

In June, Intune had made its debut from Hyderabad and so far the value fashion brand has opened about half-a-dozen outlets in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Shoppers Stop plans open about two dozen Intune outlets in the current fiscal year ending March 2024.

The value format segment is heating up with several companies including Reliance Retail eyeing entry into the segment. There are two other leading players in the segment which include Tata-owned Zudio and Landmark-owned Max.

IndiaRetailing reported that encouraged by the success of Zudio, the Tata Group is planning to add around 130 stores this calendar year to its 350 stores, taking the store count to slightly shy of 500.

Shoppers Stop Ltd. is a retailer of fashion and beauty brands established in 1991. Spread across 98 department stores in 52 cities, the Company also operates 10 premium home concept stores – HomeStop, 142 speciality beauty stores including M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Jo Malone, Too Faced, SS Beauty, and 25 airport doors, occupying an area of 3.9 M sq. ft.