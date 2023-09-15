Burger Singh expands operations in West Bengal

The company plans to open 15 outlets in Kolkata and 34 more locations across West Bengal

Mumbai: India’s homegrown burger chain, Burger Singh is expanding operations in West Bengal, the company announced in a press release. The company plans to open 15 outlets in Kolkata and 34 more locations across West Bengal.

“We actively partner with young entrepreneurs to fulfill this mission along with strategically developing the region aided by the opening of the latest warehouse in the region.” said Rahul Seth, co-founder, Burger Singh.

“With our exciting expansion plans, we look forward to sharing our passion for food with even more people in Kolkata and West Bengal, continuing to create memorable dining experiences that leave a lasting impression,” said Kabir Jeet Singh, founder and chief executive officer, Burger Singh.

The company currently has 4 outlets in Kolkata, showcasing a diverse range of delectable cuisines and impeccable service. The dine-in outlet on Park Street has become a beloved destination for food enthusiasts seeking an exquisite dining experience. In addition, the company operates 3 highly efficient cloud kitchens in Barasat, Jadavpur, and Chinar Park, catering to the evolving demands of the modern consumer.

Burger Singh is among the notable burger chains in the QSR category in India. The company launched its first outlet in 2014 in the city of Gurugram, and since then, the chain has seen a rapid rollout across India, with its footprint spread in cities like Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dehradun, Jammu, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Jhansi, Chandigarh, Amritsar and others with another 12 franchises under fit-outs across the country. The chain is also known for being the first Indian burger chain to establish an international presence with three outlets and one food truck in London.