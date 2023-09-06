Google News
Speciality Retail

Furlenco goes omni-channel, opens offline stores in Bengaluru

Furlenco’s flagship store spanning 5500 sq. ft. is situated at HRBR Layout while its second medium-sized store is at HSR Layout

Bengaluru: Digital-first furniture and lifestyle retailer Furlenco has ventured into the offline retail space with the launch of two stores in Bengaluru, the company said in a press release on Wednesday. The brand’s new flagship store spanning 5500 sq. ft. is situated at HRBR Layout, while a second medium-sized store is at HSR Layout.

“As Furlenco expands its horizons beyond the confines of a furniture rental brand, we are committed to seize the untapped potential of offline opportunities to scale our operations and propel growth,” said Ajith Mohan Karimpana, founder of Furlenco.

“At our stores, we believe that experiencing furniture manufacturing is just as important as selecting the perfect piece for your home,” he added.

With the opening of new outlets, Furlenco intends to bridge the gap between its online presence and physical interaction, enabling customers to experience the products. The retailer is also aiming to expand its offline retail footprint by opening more stores across major Indian cities, the release added.

Furlenco was founded in 2011 as a subscription-based furniture rental platform. Presently, the Bengaluru-based firm is present in cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Hyderabad and Chennai, and has served more than 2.5 lakh customers across 10 cities.

