Reliance to take Campa Cola to global markets, starting with Asia and Africa: Isha Ambani at RIL AGM

New Delhi: Reliance Retail is scaling up the production of the home-grown cola brand Campa Cola and has plans to take it to the global market starting with the Asian and African markets.

Reliance Retail, after acquiring Campa Cola from Pure Drinks Group for Rs 22 crore last year, re-launched it and the product is available in selected markets, competing with leading beverage majors such as Coca-Cola and PepsiCo.

“We have launched Campa Cola with the promise of great Indian taste, and consumers have embraced it wholeheartedly. We are scaling it up further in India, and have also started work to take it global, starting with Asia and Africa,” said Isha Ambani, Director of Reliance Retail.

Earlier this year, Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Retail, had entered into a strategic partnership with Sri Lanka-based Ceylon Beverage International to co-pack and manufacture its Campa soft drink cans.

It is one of the largest beverage can and filling companies promoted by former cricketer Muthiah Muralitharan.

After the announcement to enter into the FMCG business during the last annual general meeting (AGM), Reliance had a host of acquisitions and partnered with several such brands.

“This business made a strong start by entering several categories through multiple brands and strategic partnerships,” said Isha Ambani, who along with her brothers Akash and Anant was appointed to the board of Reliance Industries.

It has acquired brands as Sosyo and Lotus and also launched a new brand Independence for consumer packaged goods brand.

“We have partnered with General Mills for bugles and Maliban for biscuits. These will be our rich and premium offerings to discerning Indian consumers,” she said.

Reliance Retail, the country’s leading retailer, posted a revenue of Rs 2.60 lakh crore in FY23. It sells from staples, food, fashion, and FMCG to home, personal care, and general merchandise catering to more than 90 per cent of daily needs of Indian households.