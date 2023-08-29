French bakery chain Paul Cafe opens outlet in Mumbai

Located at Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai, it is the first store of the bakery chain in the city

Mumbai: French bakery chain Paul Depuis 1889 has opened its latest outlet at Mumbai’s Phoenix Palladium, a mall official announced on social media. This is the first store of the bakery chain in the city.

“Mumbai’s first. PAUL depuis 1889 at Phoenix Palladium,” Smita Mookherjee Rai, senior vice-president leasing- Phoenix Mills posted on Linkedin.

The products include pastries, cakes, croissants, sandwiches, quiches, tarts, crepes, eggs, and over 140 types of bread. They also have tea, wine, soft drinks and coffee-based drinks.

Founded in 1889, Paul is a noted French bakery chain of restaurants. In India, Stellar Concept Pvt. Ltd. launched Paul Bakery Café under its associate company Cogent Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. in 2019. The chain currently has 5 outlets in India including Ambience Mall, Gurugram; Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj; One Horizon, Gurugram; Select Citywalk, Saket in New Delhi and the newly opened outlet in Mumbai.

Phoenix Palladium is a part of The Phoenix Mills Ltd., India’s premier retail-led, mixed-used development company, which is promoted by Atul Ruia, Managing Director, The Phoenix Mills Ltd. Spread across the country in various cities, it includes Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai, Phoenix Marketcity malls in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai, Phoenix Palassio, Lucknow, Phoenix United, Lucknow and Bareilly and Palladium, Chennai), hospitality assets (The St. Regis Mumbai and Courtyard by Marriott Agra), residential (One Bangalore West & Kessaku in Bengaluru) and commercial properties (Mumbai: Art Guild House, The Centrium, Phoenix Paragon Plaza, Phoenix House; Pune: Fountainhead).