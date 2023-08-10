Google News
spot_img
E-CommerceLatest News

Amazon India enables exports worth over Rs 66,000 crore, digitises 62 lakh MSMEs

PTI
By PTI
0
0
Follow Us
Must Read
PTI
PTI

As part of its 2025 pledge for key focus areas of job creation, exports, and digitising MSMEs, the company has created 13 lakh direct and indirect jobs out of its pledge to create 2 million (20 lakh) jobs

New Delhi: Amazon India on Thursday said it has cumulatively digitised 62 lakh micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and enabled exports worth $8 billion.

As part of its 2025 pledge for key focus areas of job creation, exports, and digitising MSMEs, the company has created 13 lakh direct and indirect jobs out of its pledge to create 2 million (20 lakh) jobs.

Amazon is well on track to fulfil its pledges, it said.

In the last one year, the company said it has helped create about 1.4 lakh direct and indirect jobs across industries like IT, e-commerce, manufacturing, content creation, and skill development.

Started in 2021, Amazon Smbhav Venture fund is a USD 250 million fund focused on startups in technology, agriculture, and health, among others.

The fund has invested in startups such as FreshtoHome, Hopscotch, Cashify, smallcase and MyGlamm in the last 24 months, Amazon said in a statement.

spot_img
Latest News
Home Decor & FurnishingIndiaretailing Bureau -

Anko partners with Myntra to expand its reach in India

Anko is offering a minimum discount of 50% on its products on Myntra New Delhi: Australian homeware brand Anko has partnered...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In