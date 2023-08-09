Mattress brand Foam Home refurbishes landmark store

The brand’s landmark revamped store has been designed by award-winning UK-based architectural firm – Lewis & Hickey

Mumbai: Mattress brand Foam Home has relaunched its store at Tardeo in Mumbai with a new, user-friendly design, the company announced in a press release on Wednesday. The brand’s landmark store has been designed by award-winning UK-based architectural firm – Lewis & Hickey.

“Being in the mattress industry, this is especially important for us as every single person has a unique preference when it comes to having a great and comfortable sleep. While we did have our store design focused on catering to this experience, we thought it was time to reinvent how customers were interacting with the space and our products,” Sabina Bhanpurawala – chief executive officer and marketing director, Foam Home, India, said.

Brijesh Kanabar, managing director, Lewis & Hickey’s Mumbai Division shares, “For us at L&H, this project was an exciting one and gave us the opportunity to shape Foam Home’s future business through retail design.”

With a wide range of mattresses on display, including high-density foam, memory foam, gel, latex, and its globally patented ergoshell mattress technology, Foam Home offers a wide selection of products.

Founded by the Bhanpurawala brothers in the 1970s, Foam Home started as a local mattress refurbisher and eventually moved into manufacturing and launching sleep technologies.

Lewis & Hickey India Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai is an architecture practice and design centre under the Lewis & Hickey UK umbrella. It offers comprehensive services in architecture and interiors.