In her new role, Mohadikar will drive business expansion and help strengthen the brand’s market presence

New Delhi: Demi-fine jewellery brand Palmonas has appointed Karagiri’s Pallavi Mohadikar as its co-founder and CEO, the company announced in a release.

In her new role, Mohadikar will drive business expansion and help strengthen the brand’s market presence, the release said.

Mohadikar is an IIM Lucknow alumnus with engineering background in electronics and telecommunication. Prior to Palmonas, she built Karagiri, a digital-first saree brand, which was later acquired by Mensa Brands.

The wife of Palmonas founder Dr Amol Patwari, she comes with over eight years of experience in brand building and growth hacking from her stint at Karagiri, the release added.

“On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Pallavi. Her exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and industry expertise uniquely position her to contribute towards Palmonas’ next phase of growth, making it a transformative force in the Indian jewellery ecosystem,” Dr. Amol Patwari, founder of the demi-fine jewellery brand said.

Palmonas is currently growing at 200% YoY and further aims to expand its offline and online footprint in the coming years, the release added.

“I feel honoured and excited to closely collaborate with the Palmonas team as we embrace the multitude of opportunities that lie ahead,” Mohadikar said.