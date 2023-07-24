Lulu Mall Lucknow hosts 2023 ICC World Cup trophy tour

Activities around the tour included interactive displays showcasing the history of cricket, photo opportunities with the real ICC Cricket World Cup trophy, and other engaging activities

New Delhi: UAE-based Lulu Group’s mall in India, Lulu mall Lucknow became the first-ever mall in the country to host the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup trophy tour, the company announced in a release on Monday.

“We are immensely proud to be the first ever mall in India to host the prestigious ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour. At LuLu Mall, we have always strived to offer unparalleled experiences to our visitors, and this collaboration with the ICC and Thums Up has allowed us to bring a moment of cricketing history right into the heart of Lucknow,” Sameer Verma, general manager, LuLu Mall, Lucknow said.

The event included games and prizes awarded to all participants who took part in World Cup-based activities. The activities included cricket-themed quiz contests that saw cricket aficionados compete for the top honours. Many families participated in large numbers and voted for their favourite teams by registering and scanning the QR Code provided by LuLu Mall. The experience included interactive displays showcasing the history of cricket, photo opportunities with the real ICC Cricket World Cup trophy, and engaging activities.

The 22 lakh sq. ft. mall has opened over 200 stores in the past year and over 300 renowned brands have established their presence in the mall, according to the release.

Lulu Mall Lucknow has recently earned a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records by lighting over 350 lamps under the lamp lighting relay.

Lulu Mall was established in 2022, by the United Arab Emirates-based Lulu Group. The group runs various businesses including supermarkets, food processing, realty and financial services. It operates retail stores, department stores, shopping malls and hypermarkets around the world.