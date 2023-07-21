Retail inflation for farm, rural workers rises marginally in June

The All-India Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers for June 2023 increased by 10 points each to 1,196 points and 1,207 points, respectively

New Delhi: Retail inflation for farm workers and rural labourers inched up marginally to 6.31 per cent and 6.16 per cent, respectively in June as compared to 5.99 per cent and 5.84 per cent in May this year.

The All-India Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers for June 2023 increased by 10 points each to 1,196 points and 1,207 points, respectively. CPI-AL and CPI-RL were 1,186 points and 1,197 points in May 2023.

“Point-to-point rate of inflation based on CPI-AL (consumer price index agricultural labour) and CPI-RL (rural labour) stood at 6.31 per cent and 6.16 per cent in June 2023 compared to 5.99 per cent and 5.84 per cent respectively in May 2023 and 6.43 per cent and 6.76 per cent during the corresponding month of (June 2022) the previous year,” a labour ministry statement said.

Similarly, food inflation stood at 7.03 per cent and 6.70 per cent in June, compared to 6.31 per cent and 6.07 per cent in May and 5.09 per cent and 5.16 per cent in the year-ago period.

The major contribution towards the rise in general index of AL and RL came from food group to the extent of 9.59 points and 8.96 points, respectively mainly due to increase in prices of rice, pulses, milk, meat goat, fish-fresh/dry, gur, chillies-green/dry, garlic, ginger, onion, vegetables & fruits, etc.

The rise/fall in index varied from state to state. In case of AL, it recorded an increase of 2-20 points in 17 states and a decrease of 4 points in Himachal Pradesh and 18 points in Jammu & Kashmir while it remained stationary for Kerala.

Tamil Nadu with 1,391 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 914 points stood at the bottom.

In case of RL, it recorded an increase of 1-20 points in 18 states and a decrease of 2 points in Rajasthan and 16 points in Jammu & Kashmir.

Tamil Nadu with 1,379 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 973 points stood at the bottom.

Among states, the maximum increase in the CPI-AL was experienced by Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu (20 points each) and for RL by Andhra Pradesh (20 points) mainly due to rise in prices of rice, pulses, poultry, fish fresh, chillies-dry, ginger, onion, vegetables & fruits, etc.

On the contrary, the maximum decrease in CPI-AL and CPI-RL was experienced by Jammu & Kashmir (18 points and 16 points, respectively).