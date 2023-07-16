Tech icon of the week: Vamshi Krishna, House of Tribe Pvt Ltd.

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Vamshi Krishna, CTO, House of Tribe Pvt Ltd., this week

New Delhi: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58% of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”

In this special feature, IndiaRetailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….

Vamshi Krishna

Vamshi Krishna is an experienced software developer with a demonstrated history of working in the computer software industry. Skilled in Java, mobile development, MySQL, PHP, NetBeans, C++, jQuery, and responsive web design. He is a strong engineering professional with a Dual Degree(Hons) focused in Computer Science and Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.



Roles & Responsibilities

– Creating a smooth and efficient technical infrastructure for the organization

– Handling customer verticals.

– Looking after all the technical requirements within the workspace

– Provide solutions that the team can leverage

– To resolve customer issues order-related, product-related, and delivery related

Career History & Experience

– The Tribe Concepts

Chief Technology Officer

Dec 2020– present

– Rupeek

Software Development Engineer

Nov 2018 – Nov 2020

– Khosla Labs

Software Developer

Feb 2017- Nov 2018

– MPhi Systems LLP

Senior Android Developer

July 2016- Dec 2016

– Promolta.com

Software Developer

Mar 2016- Jun 2016

Education

– Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

Dual Degree (Hons), Computer Science and Engineering

Strengths:

– Dedication

– Flexibility

– Learning

Weakness:

– Public speaking

– Impatience

– Delegation

Aspirations to Fulfill

Wish to be an influential person for the upcoming generation.

Game changing retail technologies

– Shopify (E-commerce)

– Data-analytics

– BOTs addressing customer queries

Skills

– Problem-solving

– Strategic thinking and planning,

– Good listener

– Decision making

Lessons and Learnings over the years

– Listening

– Speaking

– Imagining

Future of industry

It is going to be a place filled with a lot of competition, hence it is better to be ready to face it with learnings from past experiences and new initiatives.

Role Model in the Industry

Ratan Tata

Tech mantra for life

Life is an everyday battle be prepared to jump into your suit while someone’s sleeping. Never stop pushing.

This article first appeared in the November 2022 edition of Images Retail.