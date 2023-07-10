Tech icon of the week: Satish Panchapakesan, Arvind Fashions Ltd.

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Satish Panchapakesan, Sr Vice President and CIO, Arvind Fashions Ltd., this week

New Delhi: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58% of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”

In this special feature, IndiaRetailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….

Satish Panchapakesan

Satish Panchapakesan is a techpreneur professional with over two decades of buy, sell and delivery services experience. Satish brings in 25 years of service delivery, end- user leadership experience, along with core consumer business knowledge in retail and CPG value chains and depth in certain digital skills.

Satish has a deep consumer and industry connect and is known for his global outlook. On the personal front, he is a long-distance runner and a yoga coach.



Roles & Responsibilities

– Business and technical leadership to service a multi-brand business portfolio

– Newer operating models

– Modernizing SAP apps and infra for scale (order to cash, fashion/core replenishment)

– Stability (platform integrations)

– Security (data fidelity and GRC)

Career History & Experience

– Arvind Fashions Ltd.

Sr. Vice-President & Chief Information Officer

Mar 2020 – Present

– Cognizant

SBU Head- Retail and Consumer Goods Vertical

July 2016- March 2020

Consumer Goods Practice

Nov 2010- March 2016

Business Development and Solutions-Consumer Goods

Nov 2008- Nov 2010

– Wipro Technologies

Retail and Consumer Goods: Client

Engagement Manager

Jan 2003- October 2008

– M&S

Consultant

2003-2004

– Infosys Technologies

Project Manager

Jan 2001- Jan 2003

Education

– Harvard Business School

Executive Program: Emerging Partners, Advanced Professional Studies: Global Leadership

2012-2013

– Bangalore University

BE, Mechnaical

1990-1994

– Great Lakes Institute of Management

PGP-AI and ML Learning, AIML, Decision Sciences

2018-2019

– Indian Institute of Science (IISC)

Masters Management

Aug 1995-Jan 1997

– Rashtriya Military School, Bangalore

CBSE Class X

Aspirations to fulfill

Serving defense

Skills & Professional Interests

– Certified AI/ML specialist

– ITSM and PMP certified

– Client relationships

– Change management

– Service innovation

Game Changing Retail Technologies

Cloud apps

Tech mantra for life

Someone who ‘humanizes’ new ways of doing things

Bigger plans on horizon

Plan to be an influencer and talk about some topics close to my heart. Plan to stand up and deliver some TED Talk lectures to inspire people and if given a chance want to express myself through some art form and/or write a book someday. But, whatever I do it will be led by my heart and my beliefs.

This article first appeared in the November 2022 edition of Images Retail.