Tech icon of the week: Santhosh Sundarraj, The Chennai Silks

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Santhosh Sundarraj, IT Head, The Chennai Silks, this week
New Delhi: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58% of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”
In this special feature, IndiaRetailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….
Santhosh Sundarraj
With over 10 years of experience in the IT and technology, Santosh Sundarraj is a retail veteran. He has helped several brands and companies in transforming their business by delivering, overseeing the development and dissemination of technology, influencing their business goals. Currently working as IT Head at The Chennai Silks, he has been responsible for monitoring, assessing and adapting new social and technology trends for the brand.
Role & Responsibilities
– Monitor social and technology trends, overseeing the development and dissemination of technology that could influence the company’s business goals
– Monitor and assess IT budgets along with the participation in management decisions about corporate governance
– Maintain current information about technology standards and compliance regulations
– Communicate the company’s technology strategy to partners
Career History & Experience
– The Chennai Silks
IT Head
– Mobius 365, Tamil Nadu
IT Head
– Jai Infotech, Tamil Nadu
IT Head
– Jai Infotech, Tamil Nadu
L2 Network Engineer
– HCL
L1 System admin
Education
B.E CSE
Strengths:
– Responsible
– Analyst (identify the risks and opportunities of the business)
– Updated
Weakness:
– Time management and optimizing tools
Aspirations to Fulfill
To become a familiar and influencing tech innovator
Game Changing Retail Technologies
– RFID in retail
– Delivery automation
– Cloud computing
Skills
– Being a team player
– Leadership quality
– Technology aspiration
Lessons And Learnings over the Years
– Don’t portray yourself stressed cause you are meant to be, and people don’t take it seriously
– Never argue with the finance team
– Keep open for ideas from juniors and subordinates
Future of the Industry
E-commerce and marketplace
Role Model in the Industry
James Burke
Tech Mantra for Life
Build a zero-trust environment to keep life and infrastructure secured risk free
This article first appeared in the November 2022 edition of Images Retail.