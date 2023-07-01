Google News
spot_img
spot_img
In FocusPeople

Tech icon of the week: Santhosh Sundarraj, The Chennai Silks

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
2
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Santhosh Sundarraj, IT Head, The Chennai Silks, this week

New Delhi: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58% of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”

In this special feature, IndiaRetailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….

Santhosh Sundarraj
With over 10 years of experience in the IT and technology, Santosh Sundarraj is a retail veteran. He has helped several brands and companies in transforming their business by delivering, overseeing the development and dissemination of technology, influencing their business goals. Currently working as IT Head at The Chennai Silks, he has been responsible for monitoring, assessing and adapting new social and technology trends for the brand.

Role & Responsibilities
– Monitor social and technology trends, overseeing the development and dissemination of technology that could influence the company’s business goals
– Monitor and assess IT budgets along with the participation in management decisions about corporate governance
– Maintain current information about technology standards and compliance regulations
– Communicate the company’s technology strategy to partners

Career History & Experience
– The Chennai Silks
IT Head
– Mobius 365, Tamil Nadu
IT Head
– Jai Infotech, Tamil Nadu
IT Head
– Jai Infotech, Tamil Nadu
L2 Network Engineer
– HCL
L1 System admin

Education
B.E CSE

Strengths:
– Responsible
– Analyst (identify the risks and opportunities of the business)
– Updated

Weakness:
– Time management and optimizing tools

Aspirations to Fulfill
To become a familiar and influencing tech innovator

Game Changing Retail Technologies
– RFID in retail
– Delivery automation
– Cloud computing

Skills
– Being a team player
– Leadership quality
– Technology aspiration

Lessons And Learnings over the Years
– Don’t portray yourself stressed cause you are meant to be, and people don’t take it seriously
– Never argue with the finance team
– Keep open for ideas from juniors and subordinates

Future of the Industry
E-commerce and marketplace

Role Model in the Industry
James Burke

Tech Mantra for Life
Build a zero-trust environment to keep life and infrastructure secured risk free

This article first appeared in the November 2022 edition of Images Retail.

spot_img
Latest News
Big GridIndiaretailing Bureau -

Fashion brand icons: Shital Mehta of Lifestyle International

IndiaRetailing brings you a series in which we highlight the brand icons in India’s thriving fashion and lifestyle industry....

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In
MORE STORIES
Shital Mehta, managing director, Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd

Fashion brand icons: Shital Mehta of Lifestyle International

Indiaretailing Bureau -