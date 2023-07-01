Tech icon of the week: Santhosh Sundarraj, The Chennai Silks

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Santhosh Sundarraj, IT Head, The Chennai Silks, this week

New Delhi: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58% of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”

In this special feature, IndiaRetailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….

Santhosh Sundarraj

With over 10 years of experience in the IT and technology, Santosh Sundarraj is a retail veteran. He has helped several brands and companies in transforming their business by delivering, overseeing the development and dissemination of technology, influencing their business goals. Currently working as IT Head at The Chennai Silks, he has been responsible for monitoring, assessing and adapting new social and technology trends for the brand.



Role & Responsibilities

– Monitor social and technology trends, overseeing the development and dissemination of technology that could influence the company’s business goals

– Monitor and assess IT budgets along with the participation in management decisions about corporate governance

– Maintain current information about technology standards and compliance regulations

– Communicate the company’s technology strategy to partners

Career History & Experience

– The Chennai Silks

IT Head

– Mobius 365, Tamil Nadu

IT Head

– Jai Infotech, Tamil Nadu

IT Head

– Jai Infotech, Tamil Nadu

L2 Network Engineer

– HCL

L1 System admin

Education

B.E CSE

Strengths:

– Responsible

– Analyst (identify the risks and opportunities of the business)

– Updated

Weakness:

– Time management and optimizing tools

Aspirations to Fulfill

To become a familiar and influencing tech innovator

Game Changing Retail Technologies

– RFID in retail

– Delivery automation

– Cloud computing

Skills

– Being a team player

– Leadership quality

– Technology aspiration

Lessons And Learnings over the Years

– Don’t portray yourself stressed cause you are meant to be, and people don’t take it seriously

– Never argue with the finance team

– Keep open for ideas from juniors and subordinates

Future of the Industry

E-commerce and marketplace

Role Model in the Industry

James Burke

Tech Mantra for Life

Build a zero-trust environment to keep life and infrastructure secured risk free

This article first appeared in the November 2022 edition of Images Retail.