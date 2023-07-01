How barcodes, QR Codes and RFIDs are revolutionizing retail

Reduced inventory errors, increased accuracy, improved supply chain visibility, and enhanced customer engagement are some of the benefits that using barcodes, QR codes and RFID offers retailers

Over the years, barcodes, Quick Response (QR) codes and radio-frequency identification (RFID) have emerged as game-changers, revolutionizing the way retailers operate. These technologies have not only enhanced efficiency and accuracy but have also empowered businesses to provide a seamless and personalized shopping experience.

In this article, we delve into the transformative power of barcodes, RFID, and QR codes, highlighting their impact on retail and shedding light on the data and numbers behind their success.

Barcodes: The foundation of modern smart retail

Barcodes, initially introduced in the 1970s, have become ubiquitous in the retail industry. These visually simple arrangements of parallel lines hold a wealth of information about products.

By scanning barcodes with a point-of-sale (POS) system, retailers can streamline inventory management, improve pricing accuracy, and expedite the checkout process.

According to a study by GS1, a global barcode standards organization, barcodes have resulted in a staggering 76% reduction in medication errors and a 43% reduction in stock-outs in the healthcare sector.

In the retail realm, it is estimated that the use of barcodes has led to an average inventory accuracy improvement ranging from 20% to 30% and eventually reducing costs significantly and improving customer satisfaction.

QR Codes: Bridging the digital and physical worlds

Quick Response (QR) codes, initially developed in Japan in the 1990s, have experienced a renaissance in recent years, transforming retail marketing and customer engagement. By scanning QR codes with a smartphone, customers gain instant access to a wealth of information, offers, and personalized experiences.

According to Juniper Research, it was estimated that over 5.3 billion QR code coupons were redeemed by smartphones globally by 2022, generating $1.7 billion in global consumer savings.

QR codes also serve as valuable tools for contactless payments, leading to their widespread adoption during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, QR code-based mobile payments are projected to exceed $2.7 trillion globally by the end of 2023, according to Statista.

RFID: Empowering supply chain visibility

Radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology has emerged as a transformative force in retail supply chain management. Unlike barcodes, RFID tags use radio waves to transmit data, allowing for real-time tracking and monitoring of inventory. This capability enables retailers to gain valuable insights into their supply chain, optimize stock levels, and minimize instances of out-of-stock or overstocked items.

According to the RFID Journal, the implementation of RFID technology has resulted in an average inventory accuracy improvement of 27% to 63% for retailers. Moreover, retailers leveraging RFID have reported an impressive 50% reduction in out-of-stocks, leading to a substantial boost in revenue and customer loyalty.

Enabling data-driven decision making

One of the most significant advantages of barcodes, QR Codes, and RFID codes is the wealth of data they generate. Retailers can harness this data to drive informed decision-making, optimize operations, and deliver personalized experiences.

For instance, analyzing barcode scans can help identify purchasing trends, inform product assortment decisions, and support targeted marketing campaigns.

QR code scans can provide invaluable customer engagement metrics, facilitating a deeper understanding of consumer preferences and enabling hyper-targeted marketing strategies.

RFID data can provide valuable insights into customer behaviour, enabling retailers to tailor promotions and optimize store layouts.

Barcodes, QR Codes, and RFIDs have transformed the retail landscape, revolutionizing supply chain management, enhancing customer experiences, and empowering data-driven decision-making. The numbers speak for themselves: reduced inventory errors, increased accuracy, improved supply chain visibility, and enhanced customer engagement.

As technology continues to advance, these transformative technologies will undoubtedly play an even more significant role in shaping the future of retail.

Retailers that embrace these technologies will stay ahead of the curve, providing seamless experiences that delight customers and drive business success in the evolving retail ecosystem.

JP Mishra is the country manager India at Newland AIDC