Ecom Express appoints Ajay Chitkara as CEO

PTI
By PTI
Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO, Airtel Business; Source: LinkedIn
PTI
PTI

Chitkara, who is at present serving as Director and CEO of Bharti Airtel’s enterprise arm, Airtel Business, will assume the new role from September 1

Mumbai: Marque PE investors-backed Logistics firm Ecom Express on Wednesday announced the appointment of Ajay Chitkara as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Chitkara, who is at present serving as Director and CEO of Bharti Airtel‘s enterprise arm, Airtel Business, will assume the new role from September 1, Ecom Express said.

He will report to the board of directors of the company, it said.

With over two decades of experience, Chitakara also serves on the boards of Nxtra by Airtel, Hughes Communication and Network i2i, the company said.

“Ajay comes with extensive enterprise experience from Airtel where he has demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic capabilities. The board wishes him well and looks forward to Ajay scaling Ecom Express further and delivering long-term value for all its stakeholders,” V Anantharaman, Chairperson at Ecom Express, said.

Ecom Express, which is backed by private equity investors Partners Group, Warburg Pincus and British International Investment, has its presence across 28 states and operates in over 2,700 towns across 27,000-plus PIN codes.

The logistics company has over 3,000 delivery centres.

FNP (Ferns N Petals) appoints Ashish Goel as Chief Technology Officer

Goel will spearhead the company's technological advancements globally and lead the development of cutting-edge solutions to enhance the overall...

