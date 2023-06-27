spot_img
Mumuso opens outlet in Pune

Mumuso store, Amanora Mall in Pune ; Source: LinkedIn
The outlet is located at Amanora Mall, Hadapsar in Pune, Maharashtra. 

Mumbai: South Korean lifestyle brand Mumuso has opened its latest outlet in Pune, a company official announced on social media. The outlet is located at Amanora Mall, Hadapsar in Pune, Maharashtra.

“Mumuso, the ultimate shopping destination for trendy essentials, has opened its doors at Amanora Mall, Pune. Come explore the newest store and discover a world of affordable style, innovative gadgets, and delightful surprises. Get ready to indulge in Mumuso’s irresistible charm,” Harshit Kumar Singh, assistant manager-retail leasing, Amanora Mall posted on LinkedIn.

Mumuso India offers accessories, household stationery, bags, children products, small electronics and lifestyle items, etc.

Mumuso has a global presence in over 40 countries, with approximately 2,800 stores. It entered the Indian market in 2018 by opening its first store in Kolkata and has now established more than 30 stores in 12 states.

Amanora Mall is part of a 450-acre special township that started on August 18, 2011. The township consists of 12,000 apartments, two schools, one stadium and a shopping centre in the eastern suburb of Pune, the IT and residential hub. Spread across 1.2 million sq. ft., Amanora Mall is a full-day destination for shopping, food, and entertainment.

