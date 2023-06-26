Fashion brand icons: Sanjay Vakharia of Spykar Lifestyles

IndiaRetailing brings you a series in which we highlight the brand icons in India’s thriving fashion and lifestyle industry. Today, the spotlight is on Sanjay Vakharia

New Delhi: No business can survive for long without a vision; even if it does, it would be susceptible to every disruption and upheaval that generally comes in its business cycle. It needs a leader who has the capacity to translate, create that vision, or make it clearer and turn it into reality. The very essence of leadership is having a vision in the first place. Moreover, as you can’t blow an uncertain trumpet, it should be clearly articulated so that they can manage and lead people. A team led by a visionary leader with a clear direction knows what it can achieve and how far it can go.

In this special feature, IndiaRetailing highlights the brand icons in India’s thriving fashion and lifestyle industry. Today, the spotlight is on…

Sanjay Vakharia

Chief executive officer and co-founder, Spykar Lifestyles Pvt Ltd

Education

Graduate in Sales and Marketing

Career history and experience

Started as a marketing manager at Magna publishing, publishers of Stardust and showtime magazines besides others. Moved on to set up own denim brand, RAGZ with one partner in 1990.1992, moved on and started Spykar with Prasad Pabrekar. Since then have steered and managed the brand over 30 years to become in all probability the largest Indian denim brand.

Strengths and weaknesses

Passionate, adaptable and creative; they are both my strengths and weaknesses.

Aspirations you want to fulfill

Make Spykar a global business and the most aspirational brand in India.

Game changing retail technologies according to you

RFID solutions and many more.

Lessons learned over the years

Stay the course, love your job, never short-change the consumer for short-term gain.

Your take on the future of industry

Inflection point yet to come, industry will see massive growth post that point. We are close to it.

Role model

I like what I see when I am in front of the mirror.

If you had to pen down your top learning from your career

Build brands well and they will be good for a long time. Stay true to the promise you make, and finally keep an eye on the cash.

Life mantra

Enjoy the journey, as destinations are shifting goalposts.

This article first appeared in IMAGES Group’s Business of Fashion magazine March 2023 issue