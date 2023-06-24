Tech icon of the week: Samrat Banerjee, Emami

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Samrat Banerjee, Senior Vice President – IT & CIO, Emami, this week

New Delhi: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58% of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”

In this special feature, IndiaRetailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….

Samrat Banerjee

Samrat Banerjee is an experienced retail tech veteran with a demonstrated history of working in the information technology and services industry across CPG and retail primarily in India and USA. Throughout his career, he has been associated with renowned retail leaders like GE, General Motors, ITC, Spencer’s and Emami. He is proficient in leading businesses & IT teams. Samrat is a strong professional with an Engineer’s Degree in Computer Science from Jadavpur University.

Roles & Responsibilities

– Business analytics

– Mobility

– Enterprise architecture

– Cloud strategy

– Customer relationship management

Education

– Indian School of Business

CIO Certification, 2013

– IIM, Bangalore

Supply chain management, 2007

– Jadavpur University

BE, Computer Science, 1992- 1996

Skills

– Digital strategy

– Data analytics

– IT strategy

– IT management

– Technology evaluation

– Digital transformation

– Program management

– IT operations

Career History & Experience

– Emami Ltd.

Senior Vice President & CIO

Aug 2022- present

– Spencer’s Retail

Vice President – IT (CIO) | Feb 2021 – Aug 2022

– ITC Infotech

Divisional CIO | March 2013- Feb 2021

Delivery Head | Oct 2010- March 2013

Program Manager | March 2005- Oct 2010

– Workscape

Technical Manager | Jan 2001 – Mar 2005

– TECHNA

Senior Software Engineer | Oct 1998 – Jan 2001

– ITC Limited

Software Engineer | Jul 1996 – Oct 1998

This article first appeared in the November 2022 edition of Images Retail.