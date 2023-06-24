spot_img
Fashion brand icons: Sandeep Pal of Tasva

IndiaRetailing brings you a series in which we highlight the brand icons in India’s thriving fashion and lifestyle industry. Today, the spotlight is on Sandeep Pal

New Delhi: No business can survive for long without a vision; even if it does, it would be susceptible to every disruption and upheaval that generally comes in its business cycle. It needs a leader who has the capacity to translate, create that vision, or make it clearer and turn it into reality. The very essence of leadership is having a vision in the first place. Moreover, as you can’t blow an uncertain trumpet, it should be clearly articulated so that they can manage and lead people. A team led by a visionary leader with a clear direction knows what it can achieve and how far it can go.

In this special feature, IndiaRetailing highlights the brand icons in India’s thriving fashion and lifestyle industry. Today, the spotlight is on…

Sandeep Pal
Chief Executive Officer, Tasva

Education 

BE(Hons.) BITS Pilani 

MBA from IIM Ahmedabad

Career history and experience

17.5 years experience, with 13.5 years with the consumer retail sector.

Role and responsibilities 

Leading journey of Tasva to establish the brand and business in the market.

Strengths & weaknesses

I believe that I bring in strategic orientation, ability to build strong teams and focus. I am generally very patient, empathetic and seek perfection; this, at times, can come in the way of business outcome.

Aspirations you want to fulfill

Build Tasva as the most-loved premium Indianwear brand.

Game changing retail technologies 

Demand forecasting through machine learning, New Age Planning Solutions, RFID allowing inventory accuracy and customer experience of new age.

Skills that helped you succeed in this industry 

Always keeping customers at the center of all decisions, harnessing the power of the collective, data-driven decision making.

Lessons learned over the years

Less is more, simple is beautiful. If one needs to optimize, optimize for customers and not for anything else.

Your take on the future of industry 

Clean, simple solution, served with differentiation and personalization will win the customers wallet share.

Any role model in the industry

Ashish Dikshit, Business Director at ABFRL

If you had to pen down your top 3 learnings from your career

Nothing of value gets done quickly, perseverance is the key. Don’t take your successes too seriously, embrace failures with open arms. You get shaped by your environment. Make sure you are surrounded with smart people.

Life mantra 

Keep calm, and keep going on.

 

