Fashion brand icons: Ramprasad Sridharan of United Colors Of Benetton

Ramprasad Sridharan

CEO and MD, United Colors Of Benetton

Education

PGDM – Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad

Career history and experience

Started in 1999 with Reebok India and spent over 7 years before moving to set up the LERROS brand in India. Moved to set up the Clarks India business in 2010 and worked across India, UK and Singapore before moving back to Benetton India in June, 2021.

Role and responsibilities

My current responsibilities include leading the Benetton brand in India. As managing director, I am responsible for the overall development and growth of the brand in India.

Strengths

Ability to learn, having an open mind, working with talented people.

Aspirations you want to fulfil

I would like to leave the business in a better place compared to what it was when I took over.

Game-changing retail technologies according to you

One technology I am really excited about is Augmented Reality and its applications in fashion.

Skills that helped you succeed in this industry

Perseverance, continuous learning and open to new ideas

Lessons learned over the years

Do not rush to conclusions, take your time to learn, invest in talented people.

Your take on the future of industry

The industry is constantly evolving. Over the past few years we have been in this offline versus online battle. However, both are important for the growth of the industry. Both are an important part of the consumer journey and brand experience. As consumers are looking for brands to become more sustainable, this will become more and more important for the brands to incorporate in their strategies and operations.

Any role model in the industry

I do not have a single role model. I have learnt a lot from different interactions with some great people across the industry

If you had to pen down your top 3 learnings from your career

People are the key to successful organisations

Every organisation has their own strengths. You can’t transport a culture from another organisation. As a leader, you need to find what makes an organisation tick.

Keep learning continuously.

Technologies keep evolving at rapid pace

Life mantra

Live life and follow your instinct. Work on the basis of trust rather than dis-trust.

