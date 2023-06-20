spot_img
spot_img
Home Decor & FurnishingLatest News

Australian homewear brand Anko partners with Flipkart

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
12
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

To begin with, Anko will offer over 400 products from its catalogue, across various segments on the e-commerce platform

 New Delhi: Australian homeware brand Anko has partnered with Flipkart commencing to expand its presence in the Indian market, especially in tier 2 cities, the company announced in a release on Monday.

To begin with, Anko will offer over 400 products from its catalogue, across various segments on the e-commerce platform. The company plans to further expand the range in the coming months, according to the release.

Through Flipkart’s Brand Mall, Anko will have a prominent presence on the marketplace with a dedicated presence across platforms, ensuring easy access for customers, the company said in its release.

Anko products will be listed under Flipkart Plus assured listings, offering customers a guarantee of quality and reliability, the release added.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Flipkart for our expansion in India. This strategic alliance will allow us to reach a wider audience and meet the growing demand for high-quality and affordable homeware products across the country,” Pulkit Bansal, country head of Anko India said.

The Australian brand made its foray into India earlier this year, and the response from both metropolitan and tier 2 and 3 cities has propelled the brand to seek new avenues for reaching customers in these regions, the company said.

Founded in 2017, Anko is sold in over 300 stores across Australia and New Zealand, and broader markets globally.

The brand’s products are designed and curated by an in-house team of Australian designers who work year-round to craft products that embrace the latest international trends and are designed to fit modern lifestyles. Last year, Anko sold over 800 million products, the release added.

spot_img
Latest News
Latest NewsIndiaretailing Bureau -

Etchcraft Emporium opens flagship store in Gurugram

Etchcraft Emporium has collaborated with Building Brands For Tomorrow (BBFT) to help accelerate its retail expansion plans in India New...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In