Australian homewear brand Anko partners with Flipkart

To begin with, Anko will offer over 400 products from its catalogue, across various segments on the e-commerce platform

New Delhi: Australian homeware brand Anko has partnered with Flipkart commencing to expand its presence in the Indian market, especially in tier 2 cities, the company announced in a release on Monday.

To begin with, Anko will offer over 400 products from its catalogue, across various segments on the e-commerce platform. The company plans to further expand the range in the coming months, according to the release.

Through Flipkart’s Brand Mall, Anko will have a prominent presence on the marketplace with a dedicated presence across platforms, ensuring easy access for customers, the company said in its release.

Anko products will be listed under Flipkart Plus assured listings, offering customers a guarantee of quality and reliability, the release added.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Flipkart for our expansion in India. This strategic alliance will allow us to reach a wider audience and meet the growing demand for high-quality and affordable homeware products across the country,” Pulkit Bansal, country head of Anko India said.

The Australian brand made its foray into India earlier this year, and the response from both metropolitan and tier 2 and 3 cities has propelled the brand to seek new avenues for reaching customers in these regions, the company said.

Founded in 2017, Anko is sold in over 300 stores across Australia and New Zealand, and broader markets globally.

The brand’s products are designed and curated by an in-house team of Australian designers who work year-round to craft products that embrace the latest international trends and are designed to fit modern lifestyles. Last year, Anko sold over 800 million products, the release added.