WOW Skin Science appoints Vikas Lal as chief financial officer

Lal will head the business and corporate finance vertical for Wow Skin Science, Wow Life Science and Body Cupid

Mumbai: FMCG personal care brand Wow Skin Science has appointed Vikas Lal as chief financial officer, the company announced in a press release. He will head the business and corporate finance vertical for Wow Skin Science, Wow Life Science and Body Cupid. His portfolio will range from financial operations, financial planning and analysis to strategic finance and business partners.

Speaking about his new role, Vikas Lal said, “The key to a brand’s growth is rooted in its analytical approach to strategic expansion and willingness to take calculated risks and Wow Skin Science tops the list when it comes to disruption in that space. I have followed the brand’s journey from the outside and now as part of this robust team, I am excited about the glorious future we are building. In my new role, my objective will be to foster a financially secure culture that places a premium on performance and reliability of company’s data that will drive the brand’s worth and expansion plans.”

Adding to this, Manish Chowdhary, co-founder, Wow Skin Science said, “We are pleased to welcome Vikas as the new CFO of Wow Skin Science and we are confident that he will make an excellent addition to our team. We are excited to collaborate and hear his perspectives on a sustainable and robust financial strategy for WOW, both short and long term.”

A finance professional with a career spanning over 20 years in FMCG and consumer durable/appliance industry across various Fortune 500 multinational companies, Vikas Lal has been instrumental in leading multiple facets of finance such as sales commercial, factory finance, corporate finance and business planning for brands like Coca Cola, Pladis Global (McVities Biscuits), Groupe SEB India (Tefal and Maharaja Whiteline) and Ola.

The company presently has three brands – Wow Skin Science, Wow Life Science and Body Cupid. It has over 500 products across personal care and health supplement categories.