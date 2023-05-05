spot_img
Beauty & WellnessLatest News

WOW Skin Science partners with Dukaan to bolster D2C offerings

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
24
0
Source: WOW Skin Science Website
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

This collaboration also aims to solidify WOW Skin Science’s leadership in the personal care and wellness sector

Mumbai: WOW Skin Science, a D2C personal care and wellness brand, has announced a strategic partnership with Dukaan, an emerging e-commerce platform. The collaboration aims to bolster WOW Skin Science’s direct-to-consumer offerings and solidify its leadership in the personal care and wellness sector, the company said in a release.

“Our partnership with Dukaan is a prudent move that will enable us to offer our customers an enhanced shopping experience. By leveraging the latest in E-commerce technology, we will be able to provide a faster and more streamlined checkout process, intuitive user interfaces, and advanced features that will make it easier for our customers to find and purchase the products they need,”  Sudeep Bansal, vice president of growth, WOW Skin Science said.

“Our platform’s speed and user experience are tailored to meet the demands of modern consumers, and we are delighted that our technology has contributed to WOW Skin Science’s growth,”  Suumit Shah, chief executive officer, Dukaan said about the partnership.

Based in Bengaluru, WOW Skin Science offers a wide range of beauty and wellness products under the categories of skincare, haircare, nutrition and bath and body products.

Dukaan is a SaaS (software as a service) which enables merchants with zero programming skills to set up their e-commerce store platform.

spot_img
Latest News
Big GridPTI -

India’s gold demand in Jan-Mar drops by 17% to 112.5 tonnes due to high prices: WGC

Overall gold demand during the corresponding quarter in 2022, was at 135.5 tonnes, WGC's Gold Demand Trends Q1 2023...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In