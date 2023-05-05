WOW Skin Science partners with Dukaan to bolster D2C offerings

This collaboration also aims to solidify WOW Skin Science’s leadership in the personal care and wellness sector

Mumbai: WOW Skin Science, a D2C personal care and wellness brand, has announced a strategic partnership with Dukaan, an emerging e-commerce platform. The collaboration aims to bolster WOW Skin Science’s direct-to-consumer offerings and solidify its leadership in the personal care and wellness sector, the company said in a release.

“Our partnership with Dukaan is a prudent move that will enable us to offer our customers an enhanced shopping experience. By leveraging the latest in E-commerce technology, we will be able to provide a faster and more streamlined checkout process, intuitive user interfaces, and advanced features that will make it easier for our customers to find and purchase the products they need,” Sudeep Bansal, vice president of growth, WOW Skin Science said.

“Our platform’s speed and user experience are tailored to meet the demands of modern consumers, and we are delighted that our technology has contributed to WOW Skin Science’s growth,” Suumit Shah, chief executive officer, Dukaan said about the partnership.

Based in Bengaluru, WOW Skin Science offers a wide range of beauty and wellness products under the categories of skincare, haircare, nutrition and bath and body products.

Dukaan is a SaaS (software as a service) which enables merchants with zero programming skills to set up their e-commerce store platform.