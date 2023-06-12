Fashion brand icons: Lavanya Nalli of Nalli Silk Sarees

IndiaRetailing brings you a series in which we highlight the brand icons in India’s thriving fashion and lifestyle industry. This week, the spotlight is on Lavanya Nalli
Mumbai: No business can survive for long without a vision; even if it does, it would be susceptible to every disruption and upheaval that generally comes in its business cycle. It needs a leader who has the capacity to translate, create that vision, or make it clearer and turn it into reality. The very essence of leadership is having a vision in the first place. Moreover, as you can’t blow an uncertain trumpet, it should be clearly articulated so that they can manage and lead people. A team led by a visionary leader with a clear direction knows what it can achieve and how far it can go.
In this special feature, IndiaRetailing highlights the brand icons in India’s thriving fashion and lifestyle industry. This week, the spotlight is on…
Lavanya Nalli
Vice-Chair, Nalli Silk Sarees
Education
MBA Harvard Business School
Career history and experience
McKinsey & Company, VP at Myntra and Chairman at Nalli.
Role and responsibilities
Design unit, marketing and ecommerce.
Strengths
Decisive, data driven and strategic
Game changing retail technologies according to you
Generative AI.
Skills that helped you succeed in this industry
Patience, analytical thinking and follow through.
Lessons learned over the years
Revenue is vanity, profit is sanity, cash flow is reality.
Your take on the future of industry
People have more choice than ever before so differentiation is the key, rather than just being an aggregator or departmental store.
If you had to pen down a learning from your career
Fail fast and fail forward.
Life mantra
A smooth sea never makes a skilled sailor.
This article first appeared in IMAGES Group’s Business of Fashion Magazine March 2023 issue.