Fashion brand icons: Lavanya Nalli of Nalli Silk Sarees

Lavanya Nalli, Vice-Chair, Nalli Silk Sarees
IndiaRetailing brings you a series in which we highlight the brand icons in India’s thriving fashion and lifestyle industry. This week, the spotlight is on Lavanya Nalli

Mumbai: No business can survive for long without a vision; even if it does, it would be susceptible to every disruption and upheaval that generally comes in its business cycle. It needs a leader who has the capacity to translate, create that vision, or make it clearer and turn it into reality. The very essence of leadership is having a vision in the first place. Moreover, as you can’t blow an uncertain trumpet, it should be clearly articulated so that they can manage and lead people. A team led by a visionary leader with a clear direction knows what it can achieve and how far it can go.

In this special feature, IndiaRetailing highlights the brand icons in India’s thriving fashion and lifestyle industry. This week, the spotlight is on…

Lavanya Nalli

Vice-Chair, Nalli Silk Sarees

Education 

MBA Harvard Business School 

Career history and experience 

McKinsey & Company, VP at Myntra and Chairman at Nalli. 

Role and responsibilities 

Design unit, marketing and ecommerce.

Strengths 

Decisive, data driven and strategic

Game changing retail technologies according to you 

Generative AI. 

Skills that helped you succeed in this industry 

Patience, analytical thinking and follow through.

Lessons learned over the years 

Revenue is vanity, profit is sanity, cash flow is reality. 

Your take on the future of industry 

People have more choice than ever before so differentiation is the key, rather than just being an aggregator or departmental store.

If you had to pen down a learning from your career 

Fail fast and fail forward. 

Life mantra 

A smooth sea never makes a skilled sailor.

 

This article first appeared in IMAGES Group’s Business of Fashion Magazine March 2023 issue.

