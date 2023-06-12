Fashion brand icons: Lavanya Nalli of Nalli Silk Sarees

IndiaRetailing brings you a series in which we highlight the brand icons in India’s thriving fashion and lifestyle industry. This week, the spotlight is on Lavanya Nalli

Mumbai: No business can survive for long without a vision; even if it does, it would be susceptible to every disruption and upheaval that generally comes in its business cycle. It needs a leader who has the capacity to translate, create that vision, or make it clearer and turn it into reality. The very essence of leadership is having a vision in the first place. Moreover, as you can’t blow an uncertain trumpet, it should be clearly articulated so that they can manage and lead people. A team led by a visionary leader with a clear direction knows what it can achieve and how far it can go.

In this special feature, IndiaRetailing highlights the brand icons in India’s thriving fashion and lifestyle industry. This week, the spotlight is on…

Lavanya Nalli

Vice-Chair, Nalli Silk Sarees

Education

MBA Harvard Business School

Career history and experience

McKinsey & Company, VP at Myntra and Chairman at Nalli.

Role and responsibilities

Design unit, marketing and ecommerce.

Strengths

Decisive, data driven and strategic

Game changing retail technologies according to you

Generative AI.

Skills that helped you succeed in this industry

Patience, analytical thinking and follow through.

Lessons learned over the years

Revenue is vanity, profit is sanity, cash flow is reality.

Your take on the future of industry

People have more choice than ever before so differentiation is the key, rather than just being an aggregator or departmental store.

If you had to pen down a learning from your career

Fail fast and fail forward.

Life mantra

A smooth sea never makes a skilled sailor.

