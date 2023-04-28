Vegas Mall Honours Retailers’ Contribution with Reward and Recognition 2023

The mall recognized and awarded its retail partners in 48 categories

New Delhi: Acknowledge the role of its retail partners in its success, Vegas Mall felicitated key retailers at a gala function at its property in Dwarka. The Retailers Reward and Recognition 2023 function was organized at the Imperfecto Club on 26 April.

The event was attended by several prominent retail brands including H&M, Armani Exchange, Uniqlo, Starbucks, Tim Hortons, Lifestyle, Tanishq, Chili’s, Vero Moda, Imperfecto, Café Delhi Heights, Mac, Adidas Kids, Mc Donald’s, Van Heusan, Social, Pantaloons, Caratlane, Bath & Body Works, Mango, Malabar, Levi’s and PVR who were recognised and awarded in 48 categories.

The event was an opportunity to bring together industry leaders and retail icons to discuss buzzworthy matters, upcoming targets for the centre and promising developments in the retail industry.

The event provided a platform for retail partners to share growth statistics and future potential. The ceremony was followed by a gala event and musical night.

“The Retailers Reward and Recognition 2023 was a night embarked with mutual respect and admiration, entertainment, and camaraderie. We saw enthusiastic participation from retailers,” Ravinder Choudhary, assistant vice president, Vegas Mall said.

Vegas Mall had organized a similar event last year as well.