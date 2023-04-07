Fashion Brand Icons: Abhishek Bajpai

IndiaRetailing brings you a series in which we highlight the brand icons in India’s thriving fashion and lifestyle industry. This week, the spotlight is on Abhishek Bajpai

Mumbai: No business can survive for long without a vision; even if it does, it would be susceptible to every disruption and upheaval that generally comes in its business cycle. It needs a leader who has the capacity to translate, create that vision, or make it clearer and turn it into reality. The very essence of leadership is having a vision in the first place. Moreover, as you can’t blow an uncertain trumpet, it should be clearly articulated so that they can manage and lead people. A team led by a visionary leader with a clear direction knows what it can achieve and how far it can go.

Abhishek Bajpai

CEO, Apparel Group India Pvt. Ltd.

Education

MBA

Career history and experience

Total experience of 23 years in retail.

Liwa Enterprises – United Arab Emirates, 2000 to 2008 – Management Trainee , Area Manager, Retail Manager

Al Tayer Group, UAE , 2008 – 2011 – Business Development Manager

Liwa Enterprises, UAE , 2011 – 2015 – GM and Chief Operating Officer

Apparel Group, UAE, 2015 – 2018 – General Manager

Apparel Group, India, 2018 – 2021 – Vice – President

Apparel Group, India, 2022 – Current – CEO

Role and responsibilities

Managing the entire India business as the CEO. Key responsibilities include:

P/L management of Apparel Group India business

Strategic growth

Business operations

Partner management

Strengths

Business operations

Brand growth

Talent management

Aspirations you want to fulfill

Creating a high performance organisation which provides growth opportunities for teams and individuals to progress.

Game changing retail technologies according to you

Data-led personalization

Open Ai

Metaverse

Skills that helped you succeed in this industry

Continuous desire to learn

Talent management and growth

Creating high performance culture

Lessons learned over the years

Focus on sustainable growth.

Inventory management is key to business operations.

Customer experience will define the longevity of any retail business.

Your take on the future of industry

In retail, brands with omnichannel set up will continue to grow. Customer Experience is going to be an important diȮ erentiating factor for brands, and talent is going to be critical for any retail business to sustain.

Role model

Martin Waters

Learning from your career

Talent and high performance culture is key to success for any business.

Scalability is critical for profitability of business.

Customer experience defines the growth of brands.

Life mantra

Surround yourself with people that push you to do better.

This article first appeared in Images Group’s Business of Fashion Magazine Issue March 2023.