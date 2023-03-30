Departmental StoresLatest NewsStore Launches

Shoppers Stop opens outlet in Jammu

Shoppers Stop, Bengaluru
The store is located in Pacific Tower at Channi Rama in the winter capital of the Indian Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir

Mumbai: Department store chain Shoppers Stop has opened a store in the winter capital of the Indian Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, announced the brand on social media. The store is located in Pacific Tower at Channi Rama in Jammu city.

Shoppers Stop currently operates around 100 department stores in around 49 cities.

Mumbai-based Shoppers Stop Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is owned by an Indian property developer K Raheja Corp. Its first store was opened in Andheri, Mumbai in October 1991.

Other than department stores the company owns 8 home concept stores, 142 speciality beauty stores of M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Jo Malone, Too Faced, SS Beauty and 25 airport doors, occupying an area of 3.9 million sq. ft.

Shoppers Stop recently appointed Kavindra Mishra as chief executive officer of its home brand Home Stop, who will also be managing the external brands portfolio of Shoppers Stop as the chief commercial officer. Read more about it here.

