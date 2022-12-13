Future of India’s consumption story will be offline plus online: Tiwary of Amazon India

The vice president and country manager for Amazon’s consumer business in India Manish Tiwary was delivering the inaugural address as the chairman of the ICS 2022 in Bengaluru. He was speaking on the theme of Digital Democracy – Accelerating the Future of e-Commerce



Bengaluru: Manish Tiwary, vice president and country manager for Amazon’s consumer business in India, said on Tuesday India’s future consumption story will be fueled by a larger adaptation of omni-channel retailing both by retailers and the country’s ever-growing base of consumers.

“I firmly believe that the future of retail consumption will be offline plus online. There are so many studies that indicate that incremental growth of this sector will be driven by omni-channel….and it is because what customers want,” Tiwary said while speaking at the sixth edition of IMAGES Group’s Internet Commerce Summit (ICS) 2022 in Bengaluru. “For us, it will be critical to focus on the customers’ experience and how we deliver them.”

Tiwary was delivering the inaugural address as the chairman of the ICS 2022 and he was speaking on the theme of Digital Democracy – Accelerating the Future of e-Commerce.

The mega event of ICS 2022 – a confluence of retailing and technology – is set to host 1,000 attendees from more than 300 companies with 100 industry leaders as speakers.

Tiwary said India’s fast adaptation of technology and its constantly growing consumer base will fuel the next phase of the digital commerce boom in the country. He said almost half of the Indians currently have internet access with over 650 million people using the internet at present. And he cited a latest report by consulting firm McKinsey & Co’s that ranked India as the second-fastest digital adopter among 17 major largest economies of the world.

“Today, more and more customers are shopping online, digital payments are on the rise, businesses have become far more digital and even the local stores next to your homes are transforming themselves into digital dukaans (stores),” Tiwary said in his address on Tuesday morning.

Tiwary recalled his own experience of growing up in Jamshedpur in late 1980s where it took weeks to lay hands on a book that a customer must pre-pay to order. The bookshop in the city would wait for a week or weeks for the shipment to come from Kolkata – then Calcutta – or even from Delhi.

“Fast forward today. Today anyone in any part of this country – including Jamshedpur – have access to millions and millions of products at the click of a button,” he said while speaking through a video-link. “That according to me is a part of technology and commerce.”

ICS is the only event of its-kind for the country’s e-commerce and m-commerce industry will be a convergence of new-age retailers from online retail, brick-and-mortar stores, product and services commerce and omnichannel.

Leaders and experts from this emerging industry will convene to share their valuable thoughts about the massive cross-channel transformation and what challenges and opportunities are available to woo the connected customer.