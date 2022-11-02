Lotus Herbals acquires 20% stake in Yogic Secrets Healthcare

The infusion capital by the company will propel the startup to scale up its operations in India and also expand in to USA, UK, Australia.

Gurugram: Lotus Herbals is acquiring 20% stake in the Gurugram-based startup Yogic Secrets Healthcare. The infusion capital by the company will propel the startup to scale up its operations in India and also expand in to USA, UK, Australia.

“We have been scouting innovative and clinically validated herbal solutions to combat modern-day health issues,” Nitin Passi, chairman and managing director, Lotus Herbals said.

“The growth in the herbal segment is exponential and shall contribute to about 30 per cent of the nutraceuticals supplements market in India in the coming future. Given people’s growing interest and affinity towards natural and alternative options, we firmly believe that research-based nutraceuticals are a tremendous opportunity globally,” he added.

In early October 2022, Lotus Herbals invested in clean beauty marketplace Vanity Wagon in a pre-series funding. In January 2022, Lotus Herbals also picked up 25% stake in Conscious Chemist, a clean beauty D2C brand.