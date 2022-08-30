Shailesh Chaturvedi awarded as the ‘Most Admired Retail Professional of the Year’ at the IMAGES Retail Awards 2022

Shailesh Chaturvedi, MD and CEO, Arvind Fashions was awarded the ‘Most Admired Retail Professional of the Year’ at the IMAGES Retail Awards (IRA) 2022 that was held in Mumbai last week.

Chaturvedi was awarded for his business acumen and especially for his ability and role in turning around a host of global brands that he has helmed over the last three decades.

“We want to highlight here is his ability as a turnaround expert. In his 30 years’ experience in the industry, he has taken charge of many challenging businesses and has been able to successfully turn them around very quickly,” celebrated international TV presenter Lee Clark said while announcing Chaturvedi’s name.

The award was part of the IMAGES Group-organized Phygital Retail Convention (PRC) 2022 that saw a glitterati of top honchos of India’s retailing ecosystem – from CEOs, top executives to movers and shakers of the industry to discuss and to listen to experts talking about the changing landscapes of the sector, especially the rapidly merging of physical and online retailing.

Chaturvedi credited his entire team at Arvind Fashions for their collective efforts to help turn around various brands under his leadership.

“We built and nurtured high-quality talent over the last 30 years and that network of high-quality talent has helped us turn around business,” Chaturvedi told IndiaRetailing.com after receiving the award. “I am grateful to this team.”

Chaturvedi was judged the retail professional of the year by an eclectic jury of about three dozen retail industry top executives and consultants including Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director of Pacific India, Anuj Puri, Chairman of Anarock, Bimal Sharma, head of Retail A&T at CBRE, Harminder Sahni, Founder of Wazir Advisors, Pushpa Bector, Executive Director, DLF Shopping Malls among a host of other retail industry veterans.

Chaturvdi started his retailing journey as a general manager for marketing at Madura Garments. Before assuming the role of CEO of Arvind Fashions, Chaturvedi was heading the India businesses of US brands of Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein .

Chaturvedi is credited to have built Tommy Hilfiger as a powerful brand in India since it entered the country in in 2006. In the last 16 Chaturvedi has executed growth of this market leading brand with international retailing standards, backed by profitability that very few international brands have achieved here.

In his three-decade journey in the apparel retail industry post his engineering and MBA, Chaturvedi has either launched or developed some of the biggest brands in India including Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Arrow, Louis Philippe, US Polo and Sephora.