D2C startup and protein bread maker The Health Factory raises Rs. 2 crore in seed funding

Mumbai-based The Health Factory brand has raised Rs. 2 crore seed round funding from Venture Garage, Vikas Nahar – founder, Happilo, and other angel investors. The company plans to use the funds for scaling and streamlining its operations and manufacturing process, improving its IT infrastructure, ramping up its marketing and hiring fresh talent.

“With this seed funding round, we are grateful to see the investors’ confidence in us and their belief in our aim as well,” said Founder Vinay Maheshwari.

Starting off with the launch of “protein bread” in India, The Health Factory today produces a range of whole wheat breads, multi-protein breads, and multi-protein lite variants as well as zero maida bread. The company says that the range includes six different types and “they contain 300% more protein than any other breads found in the market, along with 20% lesser carbs, high-fibre, zero cholesterol and low sugar and fat. The breads are healthy and safe to eat for people of all ages.”

The company says it has seen high retention rates for its subscription D2C model, which allows consumers to choose products and home delivery frequency. The Health Factory products are available on Swiggy, Instamart and Big Basket, as well as modern and general trade stores such as Nature’s Basket across Mumbai and some parts of Pune as of now.

“In consonance with our brand tagline ‘Bread Badlo Aadat Nahi’, The Health Factory believes in producing everyday consumer products that don’t need changes in habits, but are extremely nutrient heavy, tasty, and good for you,” said Maheshwari.