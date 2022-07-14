Fusion of Intellect and Melody Night at Vegas Mall

Vegas Mall, truly epitomizing its tagline, ‘Celebrate Life!’ conducted a fusion of intellect and melody night session on July 2, 2022.

Book lovers discussed the book ‘Power of People + Passion’ by PS Babu, Rajneesh Singh, Saurabh Khandelwal & Saurabh Saxena. Co-authored by these four accomplished professionals, the book is fast becoming the ultimate read for budding entrepreneurs. The event was conducted in association with CIG Tribe.

It is aimed at young & upcoming business persons who are passionate & want to harness the power of networking. Many who were present at the venue were impressed with its versatility, mentioning that the information & knowledge imparted by it is relevant across industries. The gathering included several distinguished authors.

Rajneesh Singh, one of the co-authors of the book said, “Our success is highly dependent on two factors – our surroundings and our passion to grow and achieve for betterment. This book provides us with an insight on both.”

PS Babu supported Rajneesh’s point by stating, “Choosing our surroundings and people carefully and putting passion in whatever we do is the tried and true key to ascendancy.”

Organizers decided to make a wise move by blending learning and fun together for the people present at the occasion. The Award Nominee Indian Playback singer Ashok Masti popularly known as Human Dynamo was also there to make the evening melodious with his song launch event ‘Delhi ke Punjabi Boys.’ After the intellectual exchange, everyone got a charge out of Bollywood Hits, like trending “Khadke Glassy” and many more.

The 3,500-strong crowd of Delhiites, who had traveled from near & far, couldn’t stop grooving to the beats, cheering on the bhangra pop icon, and breaking frequently into applause.

A troop of fans huddled up to have the autographs of the Punjabi Popstar and take selfies with him.

Ravinder Choudhary, Director, Vegas Mall commented on this and said, “We are looking forward to organizing more events like this so that our visitors can have a dynamic experience in Vegas. Our team is committed to making this place as versatile as possible.”