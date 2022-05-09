Vegas Mall hosts award night for retailers

Vegas Mall honoured & celebrated excellence in retail with its ‘Retailers Reward & Recognition’ award night on May 6, 2022 . In a first, Vegas gratified its retailers in 40 exclusive categories as it hosted this very successful event. The award show also saw 50 top veteran retail consultants being applauded for their contribution to the industry. The ceremony was followed by a gala event & musical night.

Speaking about this much-needed initiative, Harshvardhan Bansal, Director, Vegas Mall said, “We truly appreciate the efforts of our retailers. They are superheroes to us.”

Suresh Anand, Director Vegas Mall, was quoted as saying, “Our ‘Retailers Reward & Recognition’ evening is a way to appreciate our retailers. They also mark our constant endeavour to celebrate the retail industry and the effort it makes for us.” This goes on to show Vegas’ recognition & respect for its retail partners.

“While the happening mall has always acknowledged the efforts made by retailers, we are sure that these awards will serve as motivation for their retail partner staff for a long time to come,” he further added.

Located in the heart of Dwarka, Vegas Mall is the most happening spot on the west side of the city. Vegas brings all the virtues of fashion, food and entertainment with a distinctive sense of style to discerning customers of Delhi and NCR. Vegas Mall has in time earned the status of being the fashion & entertainment stop for the audiences in Dwarka. Spread over 20 lacs of square foot area, Vegas mall caters to customers who are looking for a quality shopping experience coupled with a chic ambience. The mall also houses leading brands in the fashion retail industry.