CMR Shopping Mall: Andhra’s One-stop Shopping Destination for Fashion at Affordable Price

CMR Shopping Mall is the brainchild of their Managing Director Sri Mavuri Venkata Ramana. In 1983 he joined the business, working as a cashier, and evolved into a strong entrepreneur and a successful businessman. He laid the foundation for a successful retail business venture 40 years ago, which today has evolved into 25 stores, four brands, and two CMR Central Shopping Malls, with many more ventures in the pipeline. CMR Group has achieved many accolades through his vision and direction.



The third-generation Director Mavuri Mohan Balaji brought new perspective into the business, by digging into the deeper roots of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with an objective to reach out to maximum retail presence in the state. Holding a Master’s degree in e-commerce from London School of Economics and MBA degree from Bond University, he has been focusing on the benefits of expanding into the digital market. As a result, he started two online shopping websites, ‘Kanchi Kamakshi Silks’ and ‘Mavuri’ for curated and authentic handlooms.

The Kanchi Kamakshi Brand lays emphasis on a collection of curated sarees. It is a handpicked collection of authentic weaves from across the country. It has a wide variety of fancy sarees and timeless handlooms.Handwoven masterpieces, each having their own unique style of weaving, are sourced from across various regions of India. Covering the length and breadth of the country, the brand believes in collaborating with respective local weaver communities, thereby further encouraging / boosting their livelihood.

CMR Jewellery is another prestigious part of the CMR Group. The brand has been creating artisanal jewellery with accurate detailing and best quality hallmark, since the last four decades and has earned the trust and loyalty of the patrons. They provide BIS 916 hallmark jewellery at a lower market price and the VA charges starting from 3 %.

Today, the CMR Group has evolved into a large family of retail brands and shopping malls with a strong foothold in the online digital markets. At present, CMR Group has 25 textile stores and 14 gold jewellery stores in Andhra Pradesh and plans to launch new stores in Telangana and other states as well. The average size of the stores is 10,000- 60,000sq. ft.

In an exclusive interaction with Indiaretailing.com, Mavuri Satya Veera Santhosh Mohan Balaji, Director, Chandana Brothers Shopping Mall emphasizes on the journey, highlighting the challenges and retail opportunities for the brand in this part of the region.

Tell us about your market strategy?

Owing to the tremendous growth in the retail space we are aiming at a robust push towards expanding our brands to various other markets. With the increasing household income and spending capability, we aim to become a household brand for all your fashion needs. We pride ourselves in quality products with a low-cost pricing strategy to ensure that we cater to the consumer needs from different categories.

We also offer diversified and prosperity promotion during festive and non-festive seasons, to ensure that all our consumers avail best prices for their shopping needs.

With a wide range of collections to match every occasion, we emphasise on marketing our wedding collection, and quality apparels to style your various life events.

However, we would also like to emphasize the increase in the conscious consumer, with the steep increase in the demand for ethically sourced and handmade local products that have

created a niche. Through ‘Kanchi Kamakshi Silks’ and ‘Mavuri’, we source our products (handlooms) directly from the weavers at a fair price to maintain the authenticity and quality of products.

What is the USP of your brand/ stores?

We are a one-stop shopping destination for all the fashion needs. We cater to the needs of the entire family at affordable prices. We pride ourselves in personalized customer service standards and a wide variety of our cosmetics, fashion Jewellery, home appliances, and fragrance collections along with our stunning apparel and saree collection.

What are the features/ digital innovations present in your stores?

Our stores and malls are equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, with wide shopping aisles and ample parking spaces, creating a hassle-free shopping experience. We at CMR Shopping Mall take customer service very seriously, and we believe in maintaining a standard of customer satisfaction. To ensure that we have introduced easy to access and user- friendly digital feedback and testimonials systems.

Which store is the most popular store and why so? Tell us about the average daily footfalls in the stores?

CMR – Judge Court, is our first one-of-a-kind fashion retail store in Andhra