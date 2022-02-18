Burger Singh to add 80 more outlets in 2022

In a conversation with Kabir Jeet Singh, CEO and Co-founder, Burger Singh to know about the business.

If you had to pen down your top 3 learnings from 2021 then what would that be?

Be prepared. You never know what’s around the corner

Be willing to change direction immediately

Technology will keep you ahead

From your brand’s perspective, what changes did you bring in internally to build a ‘road to recovery last year?

Build consumer trust: By making kitchens available on live video, we not only created an equation of trust with our guests but also catered to the curiosity a customer has with respect to their order.

Optimise all operational expenses immediately.

Support business partners.

What is your vision for 2022 for your brand?

The vision for 2022 is to grow exponentially and continue our expansion in North India. The QSR sector looks like the year’s flavour for investors, and we are expecting a good year ahead both from a consumption and investment standpoint.

We opened our 50th outlet in December 2021 and are planning to add 80 more outlets in 2022, taking the total count to 130. We will open outlets in new cities including Jabalpur, Guwahati, Saharsa and in existing cities like Chandigarh, Lucknow and Gurgaon.

How are you laying the bricks for growth and success in the New Year? Is it going to be an omnichannel journey or putting action to digital transformation or accelerating processes with technology or something else? Tell us your thoughts.

We are looking to strengthen our foothold in north India by increasing the density of company-owned and franchise outlets as we see the area as a strong base of growth for us. The focus would be on our successful drive thru, food court and dine-in models, which is evidenced by our existing outlets in these categories.

How much has the company grown under your leadership in the pandemic period?

We’ve witnessed tremendous growth even during the COVID-19 crisis. We’ve risen to the number 3 spot as the largest burger chain in India by volume. Within the last 12 months, our revenue has grown by 400%.

Our online order sales rose significantly in the post-covid world due to our initiatives and campaigns. Surely we saw a decline in dine-in footfall, but it got compensated by deliveries, but that too is coming back on track.

Elaborate on the initiatives (marketing and digital) which were a success in this period?

Your Safety First campaign gave direct access to our CCTV cameras to assess the quality and safety measures by their own eyes. This was an instant hit with our customers, leading to an exponential rise in orders during a time when people were paranoid about safety and precautions.