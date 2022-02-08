Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Q3 reported a threefold jump in net profit to Rs.196.80 crore

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd reported an impressive jump in revenue, which is up by 44% to Rs.2,987 crore. The company reported a threefold jump in the net profit to Rs.196.80 crore for the third quarter that ended December 202, an official statement highlighted.

Its Consolidated EBITDA in Q3/FY 22 was Rs.609 Cr, which showed a growth of 44% over previous FY21 EBITDA.

Total expenses of Aditya Birla group firm increased 36.521% to Rs.2,744.35 crore in the quarter, from Rs.2,010.17 crore a year ago.

The company has managed to open 200 new stores across businesses & formats and also expanded its business into Tier-3 cities & below via small-town formats.

The company’s statement also mentioned that the active, athleisure and innerwear segment reported a jump in the revenue by 1.5x over the pre-covid levels.

Pantaloons’ revenue increased 31.45% to Rs.1,066.43 crore, against Rs.811.27 crore, driven by robust footfalls in festive period.

The statement further added, “The company remains focused on leveraging its strong brand portfolio, evolving its product profile in line with changing consumer preferences, expanding its reach and accelerating its Omni-channel play. Sharp focus on cost and capital productivity will continue to guide the company’s business model.”

ABFRL has a repertoire of leading brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England. It also owns its fast fashion store brand Pantaloons.