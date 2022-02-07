Simpli Namdhari’s expands its footprint in Bangalore through its latest experience store in Hebbal

Bengaluru-based ‘Namdhari’s Group’, which operates 7 Simpli Namdhari’s stores and another 23 Namdhari Fresh stores, has launched its latest retail store in Bengaluru at Salarpuria Galleria building, Hebbal. The store is spread across 10,000 square feet and offers a wide variety of residue-free and safe to consume exotic fruits and self-grown vegetables, single origin dairy products, residue-free staples and “Simpli Good Food” through their live kitchen. Simpli Namdhari’s is the only 100% vegetarian omnichannel retailer in India with a farm-to-table concept.

“We have always believed that food safety and quality are the primary pillars for a healthy lifestyle and this has never been truer in the post covid world. Today, we are proud to say that with our complete control on the entire value chain, we cater to almost all of the major household food needs; be it fruits, vegetables, dairy, bakery, snacks or staples through our own production facilities. The ‘Simpli Good Food’ (live kitchen) within the store extends this farm to plate offering in its truest sense, where a lot of our own produce is used to carefully craft delectable freshly prepared foods, including healthy salads, cold-pressed juices and other short eats. In the past 24 months, our Simpli format stores have continued to take this good food story across Bengaluru. Now, with another Simpli Namdhari’s format store towards the end of February at Whitefield, we will be taking the experience to yet other part of Bangaluru. Over the next 5 years, Namdhari’s Group has significant investments planned in the state for additional production facilities, R&D and retail outlets. Our aim is to make quality produce available across the country and the journey has started well with its supplies to fresh and processed vegetables to the Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) across South India.” said Gurmukh Roopra, CEO, Namdhari’s Group.

Namdhari’s as a seed breeder, producer and distributor offers superior quality, disease resistant and high yielding seeds matching international standards. Over the last three decades, it has grown to become a full service end-to-end agri production company with distribution of its products through various avenues that include retail, general market, export, food and QSRs. With focused investments in best-in-class talent, training, technology and synergic acquisitions, Namdhari’s has established its presence as a significant player in quality seeds for international and domestic markets, fresh fruits and vegetables for exports. Namdhari’s has also become a key player in servicing the entire spectrum of domestic customers – QSR’s, HORECA, general trade, e-commerce and experience retail stores in the last 18 months.