SkinKraft- Bringing customized skincare options on an affordable price tag

Science-backed and data-driven, skincare brand SkinKraft entered the market with one agenda – to provide consumers with a customized skincare regimen by getting to know their skin type, habits and lifestyle even better. It did not merely want to steer clear of manufacturing generic products that were mass-produced and did not take into account the unique skin identity of consumers, but also wanted customers to understand their skin needs and the importance of tailored regimes.

It has already registered and taken SkinKraft’s unique SkinID questionnaire for an in-depth analysis of their skin. On an average, 5,000-6,000 people take the questionnaire every day.

With revenue of 155 crore, the brand has seen an exponential growth over the last year and is looking to double its revenue again this year. It has been witnessing a month-on-month revenue growth of 12-15%.

It currently has 8,50,000 registered users with repeat rates as high as 40%. With its energies focused on distribution, SkinKraft is available on marketplaces and social platforms like Purplle, Flipkart, Trell, Health & Glow and Tata Cliq, as well as Amazon India, US and the Middle East.