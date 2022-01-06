Cocoberry, a leading frozen yogurt brand has announced to launch a new store in Dimapur, the commercial hub of Nagaland. The event’s honourable chief guest was Pastor Vilodi Sakhrie of Town Baptist Church and a number of other social media influencers were also invited to the event. The newly opened outlet is located on Nyamo Lotha Church Road, one of the busiest streets in the state, with the goal of targeting the town area and nearby densely populated areas.



Laksh Yadav, Chief Executive Officer, Cocoberry commented on this expansion “ This is just the beginning. We have so much more to offer. It is the continuous love from our customers, who have stayed loyal to the brand and its tasteful offerings even during the pandemic, that has encouraged us to take the brand to the next level. We will also be focusing on the seven sisters and opening more outlets there.”

The pandemic posed a challenge, but Cocoberry rose above it proving to be resilient and picking up where they left off. They believe in bringing joy to the world, one frozen yoghurt cup at a time.

Mr. Mezhur, the branch head at Cocoberry, Dimapur, said on this launch, “I consider myself honoured and privileged to be in charge of a Cocoberry outlet, particularly in Dimapur, given the richness of its culture and heritage. I wish all of my team members the best of luck in this new chapter, and we cordially invite everyone to this outlet.”

Cocoberry makes a product that is liked by people of all age groups as it is both healthy and tasty. The company aspires to create a family-friendly environment at their store, with a focus on families, college students, young adults, and children.

Cocoberry established in 2009, founded by GS Bhalla is offering offering sugar-free yoghurt with a wide range of toppings and sizes to complement their flavors.The brand is planning to set up new franchise setups spanning across the country and currently serving to the market of Kolkata, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir.